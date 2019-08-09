Eight junior reporters got to ask questions of pilots prior to the start of the Abbotsford International Airshow. John Morrow/Abbotsford News

VIDEO: ‘Do you listen to music in your plane?: Junior reporters grill airshow pilots

Eight kids asked questions of a pilot flying this weekend at the Abbotsford International Airshow

Eight young reporters got answers and advice from several veteran pilots prior to the start of this year’s Abbotsford International Airshow.

The reporters, who had won a contest for the right to take part, asked the pilots about their careers and any insight they had on what it took to take to the air.

Their questions ranged from the pilots’ favourite tricks and what it is like to fly upside down to whether they listen to music while in the cockpit and what they do if they get hungry.

The young reporters had won a contest to take part in the press conference, which was presented by Black Press.

See the full press conference below:

 

Eight junior reporters got to ask questions of pilots prior to the start of the Abbotsford International Airshow. John Morrow/Abbotsford News

Eight junior reporters got to ask questions of pilots prior to the start of the Abbotsford International Airshow. John Morrow/Abbotsford News

Eight junior reporters got to ask questions of pilots prior to the start of the Abbotsford International Airshow. John Morrow/Abbotsford News

Eight junior reporters got to ask questions of pilots prior to the start of the Abbotsford International Airshow. John Morrow/Abbotsford News

Previous story
Conquering a fear of heights: going skydiving with the SkyHawks
Next story
Man, teen charged in Vancouver brawl where cop nearly hit with water bottle

Just Posted

Tires torn on six Pitt Meadows vehicles overnight

Ridge Meadows RCMP say there could be more

Burrards lose game five of WLA semi-final

Game seven would be back in Maple Ridge on Sunday

Bear sighted in downtown Maple Ridge

Police tried to re-unite cubs with mom

Councillors want progress on Albion development

Maple Ridge will go to ALC with newest conceptual plan

Cyclist wins silver with Team Canada at Pan Am Games

Maple Ridge athletes competing in cycling, water polo, softball

VIDEO: Hundreds gather for evening vigil after 14-year-old’s death

Police watchdog investigating after teen fatally overdoses at Langley skate park

Man, teen charged in Vancouver brawl where cop nearly hit with water bottle

The teen, 17, was allegedly carrying bear spray and a machete

Conquering a fear of heights: going skydiving with the SkyHawks

News reporter Patrick Penner free-falls from 12,000 feet above Abbotsford

‘We made it as far as we could’: Woman gives birth on side of B.C. highway

Gaia Realina couldn’t wait to join her family, arriving Aug. 2 as parents were en route to midwife

Bear bites dog, owner punches bear in a northern B.C. encounter

The bear bit the man, who managed to escape and get help at the Carcross Health Station in Yukon

B.C.-born NHL captain Shea Weber gifted ‘Old Town Road’ sign from Sicamous

Billy Ray Cyrus and Lil Nas X will also recieve signs like NHL star Shea Weber

Wig bandit with gun arrested by police in Abbotsford

Suspect in Wednesday incident has lifetime weapons ban

VIDEO: Five-day-old calf stabbed with arrow and stolen, B.C. farmer says

Surveillance footage shows two people stabbing the animal and loading it into an SUV in Langley

Photo of bear walking with hikers sparks warnings from B.C. conservation officer

The bear was reported and put in the B.C. Conservation Officer Service database

Most Read