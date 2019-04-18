VIDEO: Do you recognize ‘umbrella bandit’ who robbed Burnaby bank?

Police are hoping the public can help identify suspect

Burnaby RCMP are investigating a bank robbery caught on video involving a rather camera-shy suspect.

The incident took place just after 9 a.m. on Sept. 17 at a bank in the 3700-block of Canada Way, according to Mounties.

Police released a video of the incident Wednesday, in hopes someone can identify the man they call the “umbrella bandit.”

Surveillance video shows a man walking into the bank holding a blue umbrella to cover his face and approaching the tellers before making off with a small amount of cash.

“This took place on a sunny day, so we’re hopeful that seeing a man holding up an umbrella will jog some people’s memory,” said Cpl. Daniela Panesar.

The suspect is described as Caucasian, standing six feet tall with a heavy build. He was wearing a blue bomber jacket, dark pants and sunglasses with grey frames and yellow-tinted lenses.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Burnaby RCMP or Crime Stoppers.

