Dory is the first seal pup to be born at the Marine Mammal Rescue Centre. She was born in May to Donnelly, who was admitted after she was hit by a boat in Indian Arm. (Vancouver Aquarium)

Dory is the first seal pup to be born at the Marine Mammal Rescue Centre. She was born in May to Donnelly, who was admitted after she was hit by a boat in Indian Arm. (Vancouver Aquarium)

VIDEO: Dory, pup born to seal hit by boat, ready to be released into the wild

Dory’s mom, Donnelly, was hit by a boat in Indian Arm

The first harbour seal pup born at the Marine Mammal Rescue Centre has been cleared to be released into the wild, the Vancouver Aquarium said Tuesday (Oct.12).

Dory was born in the centre after her mom, Donnelly, was rescued in May when she was found with serious head trauma.

The centre believes she is the same seal that was reported to be hit by a boat in Indian Arm – east of North Vancouver – but wasn’t found right away. Donelly was admitted to the centre in grave condition.

Staff at the centre then discovered that Donnelly, who at first was not expected to survive, was pregnant. She gave birth to Dory in July, two months after she was first rescued.

Although Donnelly cannot be released due to her injuries, she has been transferred to the Vancouver Aquarium. Dory is now scheduled to be released into the wild.

@katslepian

katya.slepian@bpdigital.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

sealsVancouver Aquarium

Previous story
Thanksgiving long weekend phone delays plague B.C. ambulance service response
Next story
Maple Ridge home to award-winning woodlot

Just Posted

Megan Kinnee, 19, was the victim of a fatal motorcycle crash in Abbotsford on July 13, 2018. (Facebook photo)
Trial underway for man charged in Abbotsford motorcycle crash that killed Maple Ridge woman

Sock Drive. (STORM poster/Special to The News)
Charity drive to keep feet warm organized in Maple Ridge and Pitt Meadows

Jonathan Smyth is a BCIT instructor and woodlot manager who has been recognized by the province for his work. (BCIT/Special to The News)
Maple Ridge home to award-winning woodlot

The event will be held via Zoom this year instead of hosting it at the Greg Moore Youth Centre. (Special to The News)
Virtual inclusion dance party for Maple Ridge and Pitt Meadows residents happening this October