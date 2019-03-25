VIDEO: Dramatic fire destroys Surrey home

A home in Surrey’s Fraser Heights neighbourhood was gutted by a large fire Sunday night.
Footage from the scene shows massive flames shooting out the roof of the building as crews worked to contain the blaze.
It happened around 8:40 p.m. in the 10100-block of 173rd Street.
“Crews had to fight the fire defensively due to the amount of fire when they arrived,” said a Black Press freelancer at the scene. “All occupants made it out OK and there is no word on a cause.”
The freelancer counted more than 20 firefighters at the scene of the second-alarm fire.
The Now-Leader has contacted Surrey Fire Service for more details.
More to come.