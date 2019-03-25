The scene of a large fire in Surrey’s Fraser Heights neighbourhood on Sunday (March 24). (Photos: Shane Mackichan)

VIDEO: Dramatic fire destroys Surrey home

A freelancer at the scene said occupants made it out of the Fraser Heights house safely

A home in Surrey’s Fraser Heights neighbourhood was gutted by a large fire Sunday night.

Footage from the scene shows massive flames shooting out the roof of the building as crews worked to contain the blaze.

It happened around 8:40 p.m. in the 10100-block of 173rd Street.

“Crews had to fight the fire defensively due to the amount of fire when they arrived,” said a Black Press freelancer at the scene. “All occupants made it out OK and there is no word on a cause.”

The freelancer counted more than 20 firefighters at the scene of the second-alarm fire.

The Now-Leader has contacted Surrey Fire Service for more details.

More to come.

Previous story
New Coast Guard ship crashes into breakwater in Victoria
Next story
B.C. doctor fined $5,000 for accessing records of woman pregnant with his child

Just Posted

Prime minister visiting Maple Ridge

Expected to make housing announcement.

Feature doc on life of Harry Rankin to be screened by Cinema Politica Ridge Meadows

Screening will take place Mar. 28

Maple Ridge pair win HM in FBCW Literary Writes contest

Theme of the contest this year was Who is ‘The Other’

Funeral for Maple Ridge senior killed while walking snow-covered roadway to be held April 13

Jimmy Gonczol was killed walking in a vehicle lane of 228th Street on Feb. 12 following the worst snowfall of the season

Maple Ridge’s indoor pool redo in final months

Structural work done, with target opening to be late summer

Maple Ridge magnetic hill defies the law of Newton

It is a stretch of road where cars roll uphill instead of down

5 to start your day

Trudeau boosts Tamara Taggart, a doctor accessed records of a woman pregnant with his baby, and more

VIDEO: Dramatic fire destroys Surrey home

A freelancer at the scene said occupants made it out of the Fraser Heights house safely

Woman wants Tofino to get a nude beach

“They may enjoy a surf and then walk around naked and just be free.”

Ice climbers scale Canada’s tallest waterfall on Vancouver Island

Ice climbers Chris Jensen, Will Gadd and Peter Hoang made history

New Coast Guard ship crashes into breakwater in Victoria

‘It is fairly unprecedented that it would happen’

Sparks fly as SUV speeds wrong way down Highway 1 trying to flee RCMP

Captured on video, the vehicle headed westbound against oncoming traffic before crashing

Fundraising campaign launched for man caught in SilverStar avalanche

In only two days, the GoFundMe surpassed its $15,000 goal

B.C. doctor fined $5,000 for accessing records of woman pregnant with his child

Doctor admits to accessing records of the woman carrying his child

Most Read