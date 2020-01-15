VIDEO: Highway 1 shut down in Abbotsford, Chilliwack due to whiteout, blowing snow

Police say they are struggling to reach stranded motorists

Highway 1 is shut down in parts of Abbotsford and Chilliwack due to whiteout conditions and blowing snow.

says that the conditions between Lickman and Whatcom have very limited visibility and the roads are slippery.

The highway contractor, Emil Anderson Maintenance, took to social media to alert motorists that Highway 1 is shut along the Sumas Prairie, from Lickman Exit 116 to Sumas Exit 92).

DriveBC has released a travel advisory warning drivers to stay off all parts Highway 1 unless “absolutely necessary.”

The Abbotsford Police Department’s social media is giving a similar warning to stay off the highway between Abbotsford and Chilliwack.

“Emergency crews are having a difficult time reaching stranded motorists. The Roads are treacherous. Please stay home.”

One driver told The News that he couldn’t see a foot in front of him at times.

“There were semis and cars everywhere in the ditch.”

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Maple Ridge, Pitt Meadows schools closed
Next story
Schools, universities closed in the Lower Mainland after heavy snowfall

Just Posted

Maple Ridge, Pitt Meadows schools closed

More snow falls overnight.

Emergency shelter lets people come in out of the cold

Maple Ridge Salvation Army main building open during the day

Two men arrested in connection with 16 Lower Mainland armed robberies

Pair hit businesses in Abbotsford, Langley, Maple Ridge, Surrey, Chilliwack and Vancouver

Maple Ridge families take advantage of prime toboganning conditions

Jim Hadkiss Park fills up with fun-loving sledding enthusiasts

Maple Ridge roofing company provides shovelling services after snowstorm

‘I get more out of it than the person getting their driveway shovelled.’

Pitt Meadows man throws water into the air and watches it instantly disappear

Temperature expected to hit -5C overnight

Schools, universities closed in the Lower Mainland after heavy snowfall

Snow is expected to ease off in the afternoon

VIDEO: Highway 1 shut down in Abbotsford, Chilliwack due to whiteout, blowing snow

Police say they are struggling to reach stranded motorists

Hellebuyck makes 41 saves as Jets blank Canucks 4-0

Winnipeg has won last 10 games against Vancouver

How to keep the hummingbirds fed during a cold snap

Four cups of water and one cup of white sugar is the perfect solution

Sledding injures tens of thousands of children each year

Several municipalities in Canada and the United States have banned sledding

Coastal GasLink makes new request to meet with First Nation pipeline opponents

President writes letter following Premier John Horgan’s comments on law needing to be followed

VIDEO: B.C. man no longer faces charges for transporting bear cub to sanctuary

Conservation Officer Service faced storm of criticism after media coverage

Homicide team investigating after man, 51, found dead on Burnaby street

Joseph Vincent Morrissey, of Vancouver, was found dead

Most Read