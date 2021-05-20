A fire has damaged the Abbotsford Bottle Depot on Walsh Ave earlier this morning. (Tyson Heggie photo)

VIDEO: Early morning fire lights up Abbotsford Bottle Depot

Facility has been temporarily closed as a result, APD investigating blaze

A fire tore through the Abbotsford Bottle Depot on Walsh Avenue early on Thursday morning, and the facility is now temporarily closed as a result.

Twitter user @theggie94 shared photos and video from the scene, stating that the blaze began at around 4 a.m. on Thursday morning. He noted that the blaze was contained quickly, but not without damage to the building.

It appears that the Abbotsford Police Department are investigating the scene, and nearby road has been closed.

More to come.

