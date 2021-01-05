A dedicated storm watcher makes her way to the beach at Goose Spit in Comox Tuesday morning as wind gusts measured than 70 km/h in the area. Photo by Erin Haluschak

A dedicated storm watcher makes her way to the beach at Goose Spit in Comox Tuesday morning as wind gusts measured than 70 km/h in the area. Photo by Erin Haluschak

VIDEO: Early winter wind and rain smacks Vancouver Island

A series of strong storms is making a soggy start for many on the Island in 2021

Rain, wind and more rain.

That’s been the meteorological start to 2021 in many parts of Vancouver Island, and on Tuesday (Jan. 5), Mother Nature showed her true force.

With gusts measuring 73 km/h at the Comox weather station, Environment Canada issued a weather warning for the area for strong winds that may cause damage. A frontal system pushing across the Island is generating strong southeast winds across the inner South Coast from Victoria to Campbell River.

The strong winds are expected over exposed coastal sections near the Strait of Georgia, Haro Strait and the southern Gulf Islands.

Five days into the year, the area has received more than 60mm of rain.

As of 1 p.m., around 9,000 BC Hydro customers on the north Island lost power and outages affected more than 6,100 customers on the south Island. Due to ferry cancellations, BC Hydro noted the power on Quadra and Cortes islands will not be able to be restored until Jan. 6.

The West Coast of the Island was expecting t be hit particularly hard. Winds up to 100 km/h were expected and Environment Canada was also expecting over 100 mm of rain to soak the region on Tuesday.

“Strong winds that may cause damage are expected or occurring. Southeast winds of 80 to 100 km/h are occurring over West Vancouver Island today. Strong winds developed this morning ahead of a frontal system pushing across Vancouver Island. The winds will ease this evening with the passage of the front,” an Environment Canada weather update issued early Tuesday afternoon states.

BC Ferries took a proactive step on Jan.4 and cancelled sailings in anticipation of the storm. Late Monday, the corporation cancelled sailings between Departure Bay and Horseshoe Bay from 10:40 a.m. until 5:55 p.m on Jan. 5 due to “high winds and sea state.” On Tuesday, more sailings were cancelled from Duke Point to Tsawwassen. The Comox-Powell River sailings have been cancelled until at least 5:15 p.m.

The rain is expected to end late this evening and then clearing is expected, with winds diminishing to 30 km/h this evening.

For more news from Vancouver Island and beyond delivered daily into your inbox, please click here.

RELATED: More ferry sailings cancelled with windy weather approaching

RELATED: Vancouver Island about to get very wet


photos@comoxvalleyrecord.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

wewee

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Man killed in police shooting on Vancouver’s Downtown Eastside
Next story
No big spike in B.C. COVID-19 cases so far after holidays

Just Posted

Julie Ashlee’s Grade 3 class at Edith McDermott Elementary shared a variety of holiday art, including one of her students, Dia. (Special to The News)
Glitter and colour command holiday art from Grade 3ers in Pitt Meadows

Children from Edith McDermott Elementary share a variety of Christmas-related drawings, paintings

Heavy rain is forecast in Maple Ridge and Pitt Meadows on Tuesday night. (Pixabay)
Rainfall warning for Maple Ridge and Pitt Meadows

Environment Canada forecasts 60 mm by Tuesday evening

The Maple Ridge Fire Department is holding a virtual Fill the Boot drive in support of Muscular Dystrophy Canada. (The News files)
Maple Ridge firefighters asking for help to fill their virtual boot

The goal is $5,000 for Muscular Dystrophy Canada

CP’s proposed logistics yard would be in the fields just across the tracks from its intermodal yard in Pitt Meadows. (Google)
Opponents of CP Rail’s logistics yard rally support in Pitt Meadows

Deadline is Jan. 15 for feedback in first public consultation

During a hike with his son, Nick, to upper Kanaka falls, Chris Schindelhauer grabbed this shot. (Special to The News)
SHARE: A different perspective of Kanaka Creek park

Send us your photo showing how you view Maple Ridge or Pitt Meadows, and it could be featured soon

Provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry and Health Minister Adrian Dix update B.C.’s COVID-19 situation from the Vancouver cabinet offices, Sept. 17, 2020. (B.C. government)
No big spike in B.C. COVID-19 cases so far after holidays

B.C. reports 428 more cases Tuesday, eight deaths

A dedicated storm watcher makes her way to the beach at Goose Spit in Comox Tuesday morning as wind gusts measured than 70 km/h in the area. Photo by Erin Haluschak
VIDEO: Early winter wind and rain smacks Vancouver Island

A series of strong storms is making a soggy start for many on the Island in 2021

Maintenance on the Trans Mountain pipeline, which has run from Alberta to B.C. and Washington since 1954. B.C.’s apprenticeship training system involves traditional trades such as pipefitter, electrician and carpenter, as well as cooking, aircraft maintenance and other skills. (Trans Mountain photo)
‘Compulsory trades’ next battleground for B.C. industry

NDP aims to end B.C.’s 2003 move to workplace ‘flexibility’

(File)
Man killed in police shooting on Vancouver’s Downtown Eastside

The Independent Investigations Office of B.C. is investigating

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

A pedestrian died after he was hit by three vehicles on Hwy. 1 east of 264 Street Sunday morning, Jan. 3, 2021, near the Langley-Abbotsford border (Shane MacKichan/special to Langley Advance Times)
Langley man, 20, identified as victim of weekend fatal crash on Hwy. 1

Pedestrian was hit by three vehicles Sunday morning

File Photo
3 arrested in Langley, several firearms seized in weapons-trafficking probe

Illegal Firearms Enforcement Team began investigation in late December

Braeden Lousier is shown in this undated handout photo. His mother, Lia Lousier, says a dream trip to Hawaii for the terminally ill boy was postponed because of COVID-19. And she’s outraged by various politicians and staff who decided to travel abroad over the holidays. THE CANADIAN PRESS/HO - Lia Lousier
Alberta mom angry over travel scandal after Make-A-Wish trip postponed for sick son

Braeden Lousier is one of 100 people in the world to be diagnosed with Hajdu-Cheney syndrome

Police say a Rolls Royce Phantom stolen in February 2020 from West Vancouver was recovered from a White Rock garage on Dec. 23. (Contributed photo)
Rolls Royce Phantom stolen a year ago in West Van recovered in White Rock

Officers spot $350,000 luxury vehicle during curfew check, 800 rounds of ammunition inside

Most Read