VIDEO: Evacuation ordered after suspicious devices found in Langley

  May. 8, 2019 11:50 a.m.
The Explosives Disposals Unit is now at the scene where at least 10 businesses were evacuated along the Fraser Highway in Aldergrove between 272nd and 273rd Streets.

On Wednesday morning police closed off the area following a report that two devices resembling grenades were found in a business.

Police said the order was issued as a precaution.

“Better to be safe than sorry,” one officer said.

Reports from the scene said the discovery was made in the back yard of Alder Natural Foods.

Ben Faley, owner of the business, said it was a can of gasoline with what appeared to be a toy grenade on top.

Del Pollo restaurant chef Cuc Lam was unable to get to work as a result as a result of the police-ordered shutdown.

“I can’t believe it’s happening,” Lam said.

Police were called at approximately 10:30 this morning when the two devices were found in what was described as a storage cabinet.

The Explosive Disposal Unit has been called in.

There were no reports on injuries.

Updates will be provided as they become available.

