An excavator on a flatbed truck collided with the Peardonville Road overpass on Monday (May 1).

VIDEO: Excavator boom collides with Peardonville Road overpass in Abbotsford

Collision occurred at around 2 p.m. on Monday (May 1), unclear on total damage done

The boom from an excavator located on the back of a flatbed truck smashed into the Peardonville Road overpass this afternoon creating a cloud of dust and damage.

Abbotsford News reader Daniel Slootweg shared the video in a message and stated that he could tell a collision was imminent as he travelled behind the vehicle on Highway 1.

“Looked to be a couple feet over height, could see it coming a mile away – thus the video,” he said.

The collision occurred at around 2 p.m. and Slootweg said the driver stopped to investigate the damage after he hit the overpass. The driver remained on scene and police were still on scene at around 3 p.m.

One lane of the highway is closed in the eastbound lanes, causing traffic delays, and traffic is backed up on Peardonville Road as well.

Breaking NewsTraffic

 

A closeup of the damage done to the Peardonville Road overpass on Highway 1. (Ben Lypka/Abbotsford News)

