Amy Soranno and Nick Schafer speak to the media prior to their sentencing hearing on Friday (Aug. 26). (Ben Lypka/Abbotsford News)

Amy Soranno and Nick Schafer speak to the media prior to their sentencing hearing on Friday (Aug. 26). (Ben Lypka/Abbotsford News)

VIDEO: Excelsior 4 speak to media prior to sentencing hearing in Abbotsford

Amy Soranno, Nick Schafer face break-and-enter and criminal mischief charges for hog farm protest

The sentencing hearing for activists Amy Soranno and Nick Schafer is underway today (Aug. 26) at the Abbotsford courthouse.

The pair were found guilty in July of break-and-enter and criminal mischief for their roles in the Excelsior Hog Farm protest from 2019.

A press conference with supporters of the pair gathered and demonstrating outside was held at prior to the hearing, with Soranno and lawyer Leo Sallorum briefly speaking to the media before entering the courthouse.

Soranno and Schafer have branded themselves as the Excelsior 4, as originally four of them faced charges. Roy Sasano was acquitted of his charges, while Geoff Regier had his charges dropped earlier.

Today will see lawyers for both sides present their recommendations on what the sentence should be and go over all the facts of the case. It may last more than one day.

More to come.

RELATED: Two convicted for roles in Abbotsford hog farm protest

abbotsfordBreaking NewsCourt

 

Supporters gathered outside the Abbotsford courthouse before today’s sentencing hearing. (Ben Lypka/Abbotsford News)

Supporters gathered outside the Abbotsford courthouse before today’s sentencing hearing. (Ben Lypka/Abbotsford News)

Previous story
Visa delays leaving international students in limbo for fall semester
Next story
Moms Stop the Harm planning overdose awareness events across B.C.

Just Posted

Purple chairs will be on display to remember those who have died in the community from an overdose. (Special to The News)
Free poutine for those in need on Overdose Awareness Day in Maple Ridge

Wilf Truchon beat the heat at a Maple Ridge spray park during a former heat wave. (The News files)
BCEHS reports only one call for heat-related illness in Pitt Meadows during heat wave

Nicole Sumerlyn will perform in Maple Ridge on Aug. 26. (Youtube/Special to The News)
Country-rock night coming up in Maple Ridge Happenings concert series

Jessica Saial (left) loves to feature as many local goods as possible in her coffee shop The Nut, which is part of why she created the maker’s market for local businesses. (The Nut Facebook/Special to The News)
Local coffee shop organizes community event to raise funds for youth charity