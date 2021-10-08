VIDEO: Son missing for nearly two weeks a ‘hellish nightmare’ for Langley father

Brookswood’s Devon Goodrick has not been seen or heard from since the early hours of Saturday, Sept. 25. (Langley Advance Times file) Candles light Douglas Park Spirit Square as the family and friends of missing man Devon Goodrick gathered Thursday, Oct. 7 to help spread the word about his disappearance in late September and support each other. (Heather Colpitts/Langley Advance Times) Loved ones shared stories about Devon Goodrick, the subject of a vigil in Douglas Park Thursday evening. (Heather Colpitts/Langley Advance Times) Family and friends of missing man Devon Goodrick gathered Thursday, Oct. 7, 2021, in Douglas Park for a vigil. (Heather Colpitts/Langley Advance Times) Candles light Douglas Park Spirit Square as the family and friends of missing man Devon Goodrick gathered Thursday, Oct. 7 to help spread the word about his disappearance in late September and support each other. (Heather Colpitts/Langley Advance Times) Nick Goodrick told the crowd he is grateful for the support his family is receiving since his son, Devon, went missing in September. (Heather Colpitts/Langley Advance Times) Nick Goodrick and his daughter, Nikki, are struggling to deal with the disappearance of Devon Goodrick, Nick’s son and Nikki’s brother. (Heather Colpitts/Langley Advance Times) Family and friends of missing man Devon Goodrick gathered Thursday, Oct. 7, 2021, in Douglas Park for a vigil. (Heather Colpitts/Langley Advance Times) Family and friends of missing man Devon Goodrick gathered Thursday, Oct. 7, 2021, in Douglas Park for a vigil. (Heather Colpitts/Langley Advance Times) Ashlynd Edwards and Marissa Quinlan helped light candles at a vigil for Devon Goodrick. He is missing and family and friends gathered in Douglas Park on Thursday evening to show support for his loved ones. (Heather Colpitts/Langley Advance Times) Family and friends of missing man Devon Goodrick gathered Thursday, Oct. 7, 2021, in Douglas Park for a vigil. (Heather Colpitts/Langley Advance Times)

“If we ever need you these are the times we need you.”

A friend of Devon Goodrick’s family led a prayer with those gathered at Douglas Park in Langley City Thursday night for a candlelight vigil aimed to shed some light on the case of the missing Langley man.

Twenty-six-year-old Devon has been missing for nearly two weeks.

Devon’s father spoke to the crowd gathered at the local park about what he calls “a hellish nightmare.”

“I’ve been at it since Sunday (Sept. 26) when I came home from camping,” Nick Goodrick said about searching for his son.

“We were suppose to get together and Devon never showed up.”

Devon was reported missing by his family on Monday, Sept. 27. He was last seen early Saturday, Sept. 25, in the area of 192nd Street and 28th Avenue in Surrey, according to police.

Devon’s sister Nikki Goodrick has been the family’s point of contact with investigators, but she said police have had little information to share so far.

“At this point we don’t have any leads on his whereabouts,” she said.

The vigil was held to help raise awareness about Devon’s disappearance.

“We just want to get the message out to the community that Devon is not known to go missing for this period of time and family and friends are very, very concerned,” Nick said addressing those who attended the vigil.

Afterwards he spoke with the Langley Advance Times about those who showed up for Devon and his family.

“It’s been very overwhelming,” he said. “[There’s] a lot of support and it helps me with some strength to not all fall apart right now.”

“My heart is the same as Devon’s and Nikki’s, we’ve been so close all our lives. There’s not been a day that one of us didn’t connect in anyway.”

Devon is described as Caucasian, 26 years of age, 6’4” tall, and weighing approximately 250 pounds. He has brown hair, green eyes and light facial hair.

He was last seen wearing a full black Hugo Boss track suit with a blue stripe down.