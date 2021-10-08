VIDEO: Son missing for nearly two weeks a ‘hellish nightmare’ for Langley father

“If we ever need you these are the times we need you.”
A friend of Devon Goodrick’s family led a prayer with those gathered at Douglas Park in Langley City Thursday night for a candlelight vigil aimed to shed some light on the case of the missing Langley man.
Twenty-six-year-old Devon has been missing for nearly two weeks.
Devon’s father spoke to the crowd gathered at the local park about what he calls “a hellish nightmare.”
“I’ve been at it since Sunday (Sept. 26) when I came home from camping,” Nick Goodrick said about searching for his son.
“We were suppose to get together and Devon never showed up.”
Devon was reported missing by his family on Monday, Sept. 27. He was last seen early Saturday, Sept. 25, in the area of 192nd Street and 28th Avenue in Surrey, according to police.
Devon’s sister Nikki Goodrick has been the family’s point of contact with investigators, but she said police have had little information to share so far.
“At this point we don’t have any leads on his whereabouts,” she said.
The vigil was held to help raise awareness about Devon’s disappearance.
“We just want to get the message out to the community that Devon is not known to go missing for this period of time and family and friends are very, very concerned,” Nick said addressing those who attended the vigil.
Afterwards he spoke with the Langley Advance Times about those who showed up for Devon and his family.
“It’s been very overwhelming,” he said. “[There’s] a lot of support and it helps me with some strength to not all fall apart right now.”
“My heart is the same as Devon’s and Nikki’s, we’ve been so close all our lives. There’s not been a day that one of us didn’t connect in anyway.”
#MISSING – #LangleyRCMP still searching for Devon Goodrick. Last seen @ 3:30AM Sep 25 near 192St/28Ave, Surrey. Caucasian, 26yo, 6'4", 250 lbs. w/ brown hair, green eyes & facial hair. Last seen wearing black Hugo Boss track suit w/ blue stripe. ☎️6045323200 if you have any info. pic.twitter.com/d4ovWYXcsi
Devon is described as Caucasian, 26 years of age, 6’4” tall, and weighing approximately 250 pounds. He has brown hair, green eyes and light facial hair.
He was last seen wearing a full black Hugo Boss track suit with a blue stripe down.
Anyone with information about Devon's whereabouts is asked to contact Langley RCMP
