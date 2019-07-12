After the horse is safely extracted from the ditch, it is led back to a barn. (Photo by Kevin MacDonald)

VIDEO: Fire crews rescue horse stuck in ditch in Abbotsford

Pulleys and ropes help ease horse out of predicament

Crews with Abbotsford Fire Rescue Service (AFRS) saved a horse from an uncomfortable predicament on Friday afternoon.

The horse became stuck in a water-filled ditch on Bates Road in northwest Abbotsford at about 2 p.m., resulting in AFRS being dispatched to the scene.

Crews used ropes and pulleys to ease the horse out of the ditch. The animal was sedated during the process, and was under the watchful eye of a veterinarian on scene.

The horse emerged in good condition and was led back to the barn.

A horse became stuck in the exact same location five years ago, and was also rescued unharmed.

RELATED: Firefighters rescue horse stuck in a ditch in Abbotsford


newsroom@abbynews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

 

Fire crews work to ease a horse out of a ditch on Bates Road in Abbotsford on Friday afternoon. (Photo by Kevin MacDonald)

Previous story
Alberta seeks to intervene in B.C.’s appeal to Supreme Court on energy projects

Just Posted

Second man facing charges from July 8

Appeared in court Friday

Date set for cleanup of Pitt Meadows space

Adopt-A-Program and river group teaming up for Harris Park

Salvation Army sending record number of kids to camp

Ridge Meadows ministry’s 60 kids among most from a B.C. city

More help offered to Maple Ridge food bank

Grocery chain contributes cash, food

Update: Maple Ridge’s Whonnock Lake Beach closed

E-coli detected at popular beach

VIDEO: Demolition crew topples defunct surge tower at B.C. hydroelectric project

Towers were in operation from 1947 to 2018, and protected 1.8-km long penstocks

Two southern resident orcas missing as experts fear for the population

Centre for Whale Research says one whale each is missing from the J and K pods

Pilot injured in North Langley plane crash

This is the third crash in less than a month in Langley

B.C. woman jailed for child pornography after sharing photos of grandchildren online

Grandma sentenced to 14 months behind bars for concerning and explicit online chats with stranger

‘An extreme crisis for our sacred salmon’: B.C. rockslide threatens First Nations’ food security

A ‘state of emergency’ is threatening Indigenous communities along the Fraser River, they say

Trudeau visits Alberta pipeline site, says national unity not under threat

It has been almost a month since the feds re-approved the Trans Mountain expansion

Salmon Arm to fine panhandlers $50 as a last resort

Councillors say intention of street solicitation bylaw is not to criminalize poverty

First Nations to own portion of northern B.C. coal terminal as Canada divests

Canada sells 90 per cent of Prince Rupert’s Ridley Island Terminal

‘Life-altering injuries’ after BMW crashes into pole in Surrey

Police seek witnesses after crash in Newton, in the 6300-block of 128th Street

Most Read