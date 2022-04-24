VIDEO: Fire in Aldergrove restaurant ‘suspicious’

Crews were called to the El Greko restaurant in the 27200 block of Fraser Highway shortly after midnight Saturday, April 23. (Shane MacKichan/Special to Langley Advance Times)Crews were called to the El Greko restaurant in the 27200 block of Fraser Highway shortly after midnight Saturday, April 23. (Shane MacKichan/Special to Langley Advance Times)
Crews were called to the El Greko restaurant in the 27200 block of Fraser Highway shortly after midnight Saturday, April 23. (Shane MacKichan/Special to Langley Advance Times)Crews were called to the El Greko restaurant in the 27200 block of Fraser Highway shortly after midnight Saturday, April 23. (Shane MacKichan/Special to Langley Advance Times)
Crews were called to the El Greko restaurant in the 27200 block of Fraser Highway shortly after midnight Saturday, April 23. (Shane MacKichan/Special to Langley Advance Times)Crews were called to the El Greko restaurant in the 27200 block of Fraser Highway shortly after midnight Saturday, April 23. (Shane MacKichan/Special to Langley Advance Times)
Crews were called to the El Greko restaurant in the 27200 block of Fraser Highway shortly after midnight Saturday, April 23. (Shane MacKichan/Special to Langley Advance Times)Crews were called to the El Greko restaurant in the 27200 block of Fraser Highway shortly after midnight Saturday, April 23. (Shane MacKichan/Special to Langley Advance Times)
Crews were called to the El Greko restaurant in the 27200 block of Fraser Highway shortly after midnight Saturday, April 23. (Shane MacKichan/Special to Langley Advance Times)Crews were called to the El Greko restaurant in the 27200 block of Fraser Highway shortly after midnight Saturday, April 23. (Shane MacKichan/Special to Langley Advance Times)

A fire in an Aldergrove restaurant is being described as suspicious.

Crews were called to the El Greko restaurant in the 27200 block of Fraser Highway shortly after midnight Saturday, April 23.

Nineteen firefighters from three halls responded.

Video by Shane MacKichan

Assistant Fire Chief Andy Hewitson said they arrived to find heavy flames showing from the rear of the business.

“Initial attack crews were very quick to gain control of the fire and prevent it from spreading to neighbouring businesses,” Hewitson said.

“The fire is currently suspicious and TLFD investigators will attend in the morning.”

No injuries have been reported.

Video by Daniel Deyette

READ ALSO: Fire causes smoke and water damage to Murrayville Dollarama store

READ ALSO: Fire causes extensive damage to Glen Valley home in Langley

Is there more to the story? Email: dan.ferguson@langleyadvancetimes.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

AldergrovefireLangley

Previous story
Canada eyes new measures to protect economy from national security threats
Next story
Russian sanctions prove Canadian military mission in Ukraine had impact: Commander

Just Posted

Since there doesn’t seem to be any progress being made on expansion of the Maple Ridge Museum & Archives, a team of historic enthusiasts are taking the museum out to the community. First stop for the new Museum on the Move will be at the Ridge Meadows Home Show, being held in Albion from April 29 to May 1. (Special to The News)
Museum on the Move debuts at home show

A bobcat sits in a tree along Kanaka Creek. (Ross Davies/Special to The News)
Bobcat spotted in tree in Maple Ridge

Frequent Through Your Lens contributor Hazel May recently captured this picture while walking down along the Fraser River. It offered a view not only of the river and Golden Ears Bridge, but the mountains in the background. (Special to The News)
SHARE: Bringing the mountains into perspective

Tireless performer Spandy Andy (from right) gets Leanne Koehn, James Rowley and others up and dancing. (Neil Corbett/The News)
Maple Ridge celebrates Earth Day