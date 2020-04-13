VIDEO: Firefighters battle business blaze in downtown core of Mission

Dark, black smoke can be seen coming from Warcraft Games on First Ave.

Huge clouds of black smoke could be seen rising from downtown Mission this afternoon.

Mission Fire Rescue Service was called out to a blaze at Warcraft Games, located at 33237 1 Ave. on Monday, April 13, at about 1:45 p.m.

When crews arrived, smoke was pouring out of the business and flames could be seen in the back alley.

Crews are still on scene as of 5:30 p.m.

“We are still fighting the fire at this point, trying to get it knocked down,” said assistant fire chief Norm MacLeod.

“We’re working on containing it, through the building adjacent to where the fire started.”

Abbotsford Fire Rescue is also on scene supporting Mission with its ladder truck.

There are no injuries to report, either civilian or firefighters.

Sections of First and Second Ave. have been blocked off.

BC Hydro was called in to shut the power off in the area and Fortis is also on scene.

While it’s too early to determine how extensive the damage is, it appears that neighbouring businesses, like Swing Optical and Goody Too Shoes Footwear and Accessories, may have also been damaged by the fire.

More details to come.