Mounties cordoned off a section around Army & Navy in Langley City tonight after reports of a man with a gun. The man has since been taken into custody and no firearm found. (Heather Colpitts/Langley Advance)

VIDEO: Gun report bring significant police presence to Langley City

Report was unsubstantiated that a resident in the downtown core had a firearm in his waistband.

Mounties were clearing the scene in downtown Langley City tonight after reports of a man with a gun.

The incident unfolded in the 5500-block of 203rd Street around 9 p.m. tonight, after a call that the tenant had a weapon, said Sgt. Shaun Brozer of the Lower Mainland Integrated Police Dog Service.

A few business owners at a nearby restaurant remained locked in their shop, peering through their front windows and watching as police cordoned off the neighbourhood and moved in on the nearby home.

“There was a report that someone saw a firearm in the waistband of the person, but that ended up being false,” Brozer elaborated.

He confirmed about 45 minutes after arriving on site that the scene was secure, a man was in custody, and no weapon was found.

A few business owners at a nearby restaurant remained locked in their shop, peering through their front windows and watching as police cordoned off the neighbourhood and moved in on the nearby home.

“There was no firearm in the residence,” Brozer said. However the man was “was taken into custody for his own protection and the people around him, until we could confirm he didn’t have a firearm.”

Brozer said it is not a mental health incident.

The area was expected to remain cordoned off for only a short time more as the officer wrapped up their investigation.

In the meantime, Brozer said the suspect “will be dealt with accordingly, and at this point in time no charges will be laid.”

 

