VIDEO: gunshot incident at Langley gas station

No immediate reports of injuries in Saturday evening incident

RCMP at the scene of a report of shots fired at the Chevron station near 231 Street and 72nd Avenue Saturday night, Sept. 20, 2020 (Shane MacKichan/special to Langley Advance Times)

Shots were fired near a Langley gas station Saturday night, Sept. 20.

Initial report say the incident took place at the Chevron station near 231 Street and 72nd avenue.

There were no reports of injuries.

Langley RCMP said a statement would be issued later today.

More to come.



dan.ferguson@langleyadvancetimes.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

LangleyRCMP