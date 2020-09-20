RCMP at the scene of a report of shots fired at the Chevron station near 231 Street and 72nd Avenue Saturday night, Sept. 20, 2020 (Shane MacKichan/special to Langley Advance Times)

VIDEO: gunshot incident at Langley gas station

No immediate reports of injuries in Saturday evening incident

Shots were fired near a Langley gas station Saturday night, Sept. 20.

Initial report say the incident took place at the Chevron station near 231 Street and 72nd avenue.

There were no reports of injuries.

Langley RCMP said a statement would be issued later today.

More to come.


dan.ferguson@langleyadvancetimes.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

LangleyRCMP

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
B.C. migrant, undocumented workers rally for permanent residency program

Just Posted

B.C. families financially affected by pandemic eligible for grocery gift cards

Program open to struggling families in Lower Mainland and Fraser Valley communities

‘Each step is a prayer’: Ojibwe man will walk from Hope to Vancouver Island for Indigenous healing, reconciliation

James Taylor departs Sept. 20, returns to Saanich in five days for sacred fire

LETTER: Keeping Canada-U.S. borders closed is issue of safety, not bigotry

Only walls Trump deserves come in a set of four, and are found in a prison or institution: Reader

LETTER: CERB is simply worsening overdose issues in Maple Ridge

Taxpayer money is going to help buy more drugs and increase cases of death on local streets: Reader

Ridge Meadows Soccer welcomes former Whitecaps coach to club

Craig Dalrymple will join organization as new sporting director

QUIZ: A celebration of apples

September is the start of the apple harvest

VIDEO: gunshot incident at Langley gas station

No immediate reports of injuries in Saturday evening incident

B.C. migrant, undocumented workers rally for permanent residency program

Rally is part of the Amnesty for Undocumented Workers Campaign led by the Migrant Workers Centre

Preparations underway for pandemic election in Saskatchewan and maybe B.C.

Administrators in B.C. and around the country are also looking to expand voting by mail during the pandemic

Nearly 20 per cent of COVID-19 infections among health-care workers by late July

WHO acknowledged the possibility that COVID-19 might be spread in the air under certain conditions

Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

Ferry riders say lower fares are what’s most needed to improve service

Provincial government announces findings of public engagement process

Air quality advisory ends for the Lower Mainland

It had been in effect since Sept. 8

Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg dies at 87

The court’s second female justice, died Friday at her home in Washington

Most Read