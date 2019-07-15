VIDEO: Hiker airlifted from Bridal Veil Falls Provincial Park Sunday

Park east of Chilliwack popular with tourist and B.C. residents who walk up to the falls

A person with serious injuries suffered at Bridal Veil Falls Provincial Park was brought to hospital by air ambulance after 2 p.m. on July 14, 2019. (Shane MacKichan photo and video)

One person was seriously injured at Bridal Veil Falls Provincial Park Sunday afternoon and was brought to hospital by air ambulance.

There are few details on what exactly happened but at around 2 p.m. firefighters from the Popkum hall attended the scene. Firefighters and B.C. Emergency Health Service (BCEHS) paramedics were able to get the patient down to a waiting air ambulance.

BCEHS said the person suffered multiple injuries and was transported in serious condition.

Bridal Veil Falls is a very popular park for tourists and B.C. residents alike. A large parking lot close to Highway 1 offers a short walk up to the falls. Approaching the top, many people scramble up the steeper rocky section to get close to the falls.

