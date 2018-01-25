Video: Homicide team called in after two found dead in South Surrey house fire

Surrey Fire Department, EMS and RCMP respond to house fire near the 28B Avenue and 174A Street intersection in South Surrey Thursday afternoon. (Shane MacKichan photos)

Police say two people are dead after a house fire in South Surrey on Thursday afternoon.

The fire, in a large residence near the 28B Avenue and 174A Street intersection, is being investigated by the Integrated Homicide Investigation Team (IHIT).

It is being deemed suspicious.

#IHIT in 17400 block of 28B Avenue in #SurreyBC for a house fire with 2 victims found inside. Deaths appear suspicious. #IHIT and @SurreyRCMP working together to gather evidence. Call IHIT w/ info. Presser at scene w/ Cpl Frank Jang at 7:30pm tonight. — IHIT (@HomicideTeam) January 26, 2018

Surrey firefighters responded to a fire just before 2 p.m.

They found heavy smoke from the building and called in a second alarm for additional manpower.

According to a witness at the scene, a woman was found by fire crews at the scene.

Anyone with information can call the to IHIT Helpline at 1-877-551-4448.

More to come…