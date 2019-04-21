Firefighters from two halls fought a house fire on 80th Avenue late Saturday night into the early morning hours. (Curtis Kreklau/South Fraser News Services)

VIDEO: Langley firefighters spend hours battling blaze in vacant home

Cause of the late-night fire in Willoughby is still under investigation

  Apr. 21, 2019
  • News

Township Langley firefighters took a defensive stance trying to battle a late-night blaze in Willoughby Saturday night.

Just before 11p.m., fire crews were dispatched to multiple reports of a house on fire in the 21200-block of 80th Avenue – in the Yorkson neighbourhood.

They arrived to find a vacant two-storey home fully involved in fire.

They took a defensive stance as the building was unsafe to enter, firefighters on scene explained.

Career and paid-on-call members from two halls battled the fire for several hours, and Traffic on 80th Avenue was also closed to traffic for some time.

A fire investigator and RCMP are expected to be back on scene today, to investigate the cause of the blaze.

Several rural homes in this block are vacant and slated for demolition in preparation for subdivision of the lots.

PAST EVENT: Fire at vacant Willoughby home

 

