VIDEO: Langley ukuleleists send message of hope to Maui wildfire victims

A ukulele performance by Hawaiian players is being live streamed as part of a fundraiser for wildfire victims of Lahaina, Maui on Sept. 16. (Special to Langley Advance Times)A ukulele performance by Hawaiian players is being live streamed as part of a fundraiser for wildfire victims of Lahaina, Maui on Sept. 16. (Special to Langley Advance Times)
Ukulele master Peter Luongo taught in the Langley Ukulele Ensemble’s annual summer Uke Camp this summer. (Kyler Emerson/Langley Advance Times)Ukulele master Peter Luongo taught in the Langley Ukulele Ensemble’s annual summer Uke Camp this summer. (Kyler Emerson/Langley Advance Times)

Ukulele beginners and upcoming masters of the Langley Ukulele Ensemble performed a message of hope for wildfire victims of the Maui town Lahaina, which was devastated by a fire earlier this month.

Peter Luongo, ukulele master who taught in the August summer camp, said Hawaiian ukulele artists Sarah Maisel and Craig Chee whom he met through his international travels performing the uke reached out to him.

“They said, ‘we’d be honoured if you could send a video of hope, a message giving inspiration for the people of Lahaina.’ I said I’d be honoured to do it,” Luongo told the Langley Advance Times.

Luongo saw an opportunity to make the message with the ukulele summer camp.

“I had this vision… I taught the students a song called ‘Hawaii Aloha,’ which is a song about unity [and] the love they have and the blessing they have in their land, which has been devastated,” he said.

It was also a chance to educate youth about connection.

“I have this connection through the ukulele, and now we have a second connection as our province experiences the same issue as Lahaina – we have these wildfires going thousands of hectares of forests that have been destroyed,” Luongo said.

The students in Uke Camp performed the message of hope on Friday, Aug. 25, to wrap up their final day of summer camp.

“This is a uniting experience,” he said.

Maisel and Chee are also organizing a live stream of ukulele players as a fundraiser to support those impacted by the fires in Lahaina.

It will feature music and stories from Maui ukulele players and artists who have a connection to the island, including Jake Shimabukuro, Herb Ohta Jr., and Jeff Peterson, among others.

The live stream is scheduled for Saturday, Sept. 16 at noon Pacific Time), and can be watched on their YouTube channel.

The concert is free, but donations are encouraged as proceeds go towards Lahaina residents impacted by the fires.

To donate, people can email Chee and Maisel at CheeMaisel@gmail.com.

For more information, visit craigandsarah.com.

