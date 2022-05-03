Ben Lypka / Abbotsford News

VIDEO: Large apartment fire in west Abbotsford

Firefighters on scene at 30515 Cardinal Ave; fire has spread from 3rd to 4th floor

A large apartment fire has broken out in a west Abbotsford building.

The fire alarm first called Abbotsford firefighters to the scene on 30515 Cardinal Ave at 6 a.m., and the crews are still working to contain the flames as of 8 a.m.

Abbotsford Police and fire crews from Mission have been called in to assist. The blaze has jumped from the third to fourth floor, and fire crews are using hoses to spray water on the roof.

The flames are visible from the streets, and a heavy stream on thick dark smoke is rising from the building.

Abbotsford Police have asked the public to avoid the area, as evacuations are underway. City buses have been set up for evacuated residents to wait in.

Only the entrance to the apartment complex has been completely blocked off to traffic.

abbotsfordfire

 

Ben Lypka / Abbotsford News

