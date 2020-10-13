A large fire burns in an industrial area in New Westminster on the evening of Sunday, Oct. 12, 2020. (NOTHIN2CEE/Twitter)

VIDEO: Large fire breaks out in New Westminster industrial area

The blaze is the second large fire in New Westminster in the past month

A large blaze has broken out in an industrial part of New Westminster.

According to the city’s Twitter account, the fire started on Monday (Oct. 12) evening in the Queensborough district of New Westminster, in the area of Derwent Way and Salter Street.

The public is asked to avoid the area and residents should close their windows and remain indoors,” the city said.

The fire is reportedly at a recycling plant in the area. This is the second major blaze to hit New Westminster in the past month, after a large fire destroyed parts of Pier Park in mid-September.

READ MORE: Man arrested in New Westminster pier park fire

fire

