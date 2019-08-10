Fire burning in Sardis overnight on Aug. 10, 2019. (Kimberley Dencer/Contributed to The Progress)

VIDEO: Large fire destroys Chilliwack apartment building

Early morning fire on Stevenson displaces hundreds of people

A massive fire destroyed a Sardis apartment building early Saturday morning.

Residents in the Park Ridge building on Stevenson Road, and a neighbouringcomplex, were all evacuated in case the fire spread. Several units were affected by the fire, and more have water damage.

the fire seemed to be under control at one point, and then flared up again, according to witnesses.

It is unclear yet how the fire started, and if anyone was injured in the fire.

A support page for victims of the fire has already been set up on Facebook, called Park Ridge Fire Victims Support. On that page, people are sharing their stories, offering help and listing what they’ve lost.

Some residents were taken in at Tyson elementary overnight, and are checking in there with volunteers. The Progress has not confirmed an offical Emergency Social Services location yet.

More to come.

