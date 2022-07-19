VIDEO: Latest Foundry opens in Langley to provide youth health services

Indigenous singers marked the opening of the Langley Foundry on Eastleigh Crescent on Tuesday, July 19. (Dan Ferguson/Langley Advance Times) Lorena Rodriguez, medical office assistant administrator at Foundry Langley, will likely be the first person many clients see when they visit the new facility. Foundry officially opened Tuesday, July 19 in Langley City. (Dan Ferguson/Langley Advance Times) One of several ‘talking rooms’ that provide a calming space for counselling at Foundry Langley, a new mental health facility for young people that officially opened Tuesday, July 19. (Dan Ferguson/Langley Advance Times) Staff at their desks at Foundry Langley, a new mental health facility for young people, that officially opened Tuesday, July 19. (Dan Ferguson/Langley Advance Times)

Foundry Langley, aimed at supporting young people with a wide variety of health-related services, opened its doors officially on Tuesday (July 19) in Langley City.

“Young people have been dealing with immense pressures and health challenges, made worse by the COVID-19 pandemic, the toxic drug crisis and climate emergencies,” said Sheila Malcolmson, Minister of Mental Health and Addictions. “Foundry Langley will be a beacon for young people where they will get the help they need, when they need it, right in their own community.”

Located at 20616 Eastleigh Crescent in Langley City, it will be operated by the Encompass Support Services Society and is the thirteenth Foundry centre to open in B.C.

Loren Roberts, executive director of operations at Encompass, said “Langley is going to show you that 13 is not something that you need to be superstitious about.”

In attendance was Langley City resident Mike Gee, who has raised thousands for the centre through the Seamus Gee Legacy Project, founded to honour the memory of his late son.

“Today’s a huge day for community, for youth,” Gee told the Langley Advance Times.

“It’s much needed and long overdue.”

Minister of Mental Health and Addictions Sheila Malcolmson and Langley MLA Andrew Mercier were among the speakers at the official opening on Tuesday, July 19, of Foundry Langley, a new mental health facility for young people. (Dan Ferguson/Langley Advance Times)

Langley City mayor Val van den Broek, was also on hand, noting that she had raised funds for the project through her mayors gala.

“This has been a long time coming,” van den Broek remarked, calling it a “fantastic” project.

Foundry will provide everything from aid on substance abuse issues to sexual health services, mental health services, and general health aid.

Local politicians and officials gathered for the opening, which began with a song by Indigenous singers.

“The opening of Foundry Langley is huge for our community,” said Langley MLA Andrew Mercier. “This means young people can reach out and get quick access to the mental-health, wellness and substance-use supports they need and deserve.”

The creation of the centre was supported by the Langley Memorial Hospital Foundation, which is 90 per cent of the way to its goal of raising $2.1 million in donor funding towards the renovation of the building the centre occupies. It will also be providing funding that will help Foundry create flexible programs as needed to support youth.

The province put $800,000 in funding towards the establishment of the center, and will provide annual funding for operations and services.

On the same day Langley Foundry opened its doors, the province announced that a new Tri-Cities Foundry, serving Coquitlam, Port Coquitlam, and Port Moody, was planned. It will be operated by the Share Family and Community Services Society.

