VIDEO: Long line-up for shots at first drop-in vaccination clinic in Langley

Only residents of the “high-transmission” neighbourhood of South Langley Township were eligible

Line-ups were long at the Langley events centre for the first drop-in vaccination clinic to be staged by the Fraser Health Authority.

Held Sunday, it was open to anyone over 40 living in the South Langley Township area, which the authority said was a “high-transmission” neighbourhood in a press release announcing the event.

When a friend texted Sean and Charmaine Crocker about the drop-in clinic, they wasted no time.

“We packed everyone up and drove right over,” Sean told the Langley Advance Times, as he and Charmaine along with Morgan, 6, and Myles, 9, waited in a line that stretched half-way around the Langley Events Centre at 7888 200th Street.

“I had to put my shoes on in the car,” Morgan said.

After about 15 minutes in line mid-afternoon, the Crockers said, the number of people waiting had doubled.

Well over 100 people could be seen in the line-up, spacing themselves while they waited for the queue to move.

All were wearing masks and many were also wearing gloves.

One passer-by was amazed by the numbers.

“I thought it was a rock concert,” he commented.

A food truck was serving hamburgers.

One man emerged from the LEC to tell the Langley Advance Times he’d waited about 45 minutes.

“That includes getting the injection,” the man said.

The drop-in clinic was scheduled to run from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. at the LEC.

Fraser Health provided an online link for people to check before making the trip, to confirm they are in the eligible area.

Enter your postal code here to see if you are eligible:

https://www2.gov.bc.ca/gov/content/covid-19/vaccine/neighbourhood

Fraser Health said “while it remains critical that we continue following public health orders and guidance, receiving COVID-19 vaccine helps put the COVID-19 pandemic behind us. It brings us one step closer to reconnecting with the people we care about and returning to the activities we enjoy while protecting our health system and helping businesses in our community return to normal operations.”

For more information about COVID-19, visit fraserhealth.ca/covid19.

Most Read