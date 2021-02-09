Langley resident Carrie MacKay was happy to share the news (L) that she was leaving the ICU at Abbotsford hospital after a struggle with the COVID-19 virus that has kept her apart from her beloved dog, Fender (R) (Facebook images)

VIDEO: Lower Mainland woman chronicles COVID-19 battle

Carrie MacKay just got out of the ICU and is ‘super excited’

A delighted Carrie MacKay announced she was being moved out of the Intensive Care Unit at the Abbotsford Regional Hospital on Tuesday.

For the Langley resident, who has been posting an account of her battle with COVID to her Facebook page, it was “a super big day” for her and her ICU roommate, who have been able to dispense with much of the hoses and other attachments they have needed.

“We are ultra excited” a happy MacKay said Feb. 9. “We are on our way out.”

Getting there was a struggle, one that saw MacKay at times fighting to draw a full breath, and finding it nearly impossible to sleep as a result.

She explained she had to be “super still as to not go into a coughing attack” and gasping for air.

One morning at 3 a.m. she reported having had a “scary moment,” suffering a coughing attack that went on for 20 minutes “and got so much worse in intensity” requiring a nurse came in to up her oxygen to help her breathe “while I struggle to cough up some phlegm while trying to breathe with a mask on.”

A good moment was being able to sit up.

“It was a big feat,” she wrote. “Took about 45 minutes. I cried. Never take your life for granted.”

She praised the staff at Abbotsford Regional Hospital as “wonderful” and thanked her veterinarian for sending a care package and photo of her pet dog ‘Fender’ to keep her company, and friends who have similar good deeds.

“Bawling over here,” said MacKay, who has been flooded with messages of support and encouragement.

”Some good friends I have. Thankful for all the well wishes from everyone. It means a lot.”

As a survivor of the virus, she has some advice to share.

“This COVID has changed me,” added MacKay. “I want everyone to stop for a few minutes to appreciate everything they have and all the people that love them. Eye opening today for me. Thank you for all the warm wishes.”

She estimated she will spend a few more days in the other ward before she might be going home.

