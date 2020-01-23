VIDEO: Man attacked with pipe in apparent SkyTrain fare gate dispute

Metro Vancouver Transit Police released photos of a suspect in an attack at a fare gate at Main Street-Science World SkyTrain station in Vancouver on Jan. 14, 2020. (Handout)

Transit police looking for suspect after Jan. 14 attack at Main Street-Science World Station

Police are looking for a suspect after a man was head-butted and struck with a pipe in an apparent fare-gate dispute at Main Street-Science World Station in Vancouver.

The victim was exiting the fare gates by tapping his Compass Card at the turnstile around 9 a.m. on Jan. 14 when he saw another man trying to use several single-use Compass Cards at the gate, police said in a news release Thursday.

The other man allegedly started yelling at him, accused him of stealing his “tap,” and then head-butted him, police said. The victim yelled for help and tried to fight the man off, but the suspect allegedly grabbed a metal pipe and hit him over the head.

A passerby called 911, and the victim was taken to hospital where he was treated for a concussion and a cut on his head that needed eight staples, police said.

READ MORE: Police seek alleged robber who choked two victims until they passed out

The suspect is described as an olive-skinned, approximately 30 years old, 5’7” tall, with a medium build, wearing black pants, a black puffy jacket with a fur-lined hood, and a scarf around his neck that partially covered his face.

“The level of violence this man was willing to use is shocking,” said Sgt. Clint Hampton with Metro Vancouver Transit Police.

Anyone with information is asked to contact transit police at 604-516-7419 or by text at 87-77-77, referring to file 2020-1014.

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter