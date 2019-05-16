VIDEO: Man nearly run over by his own SUV at B.C. boat launch

The electric vehicle caught on fire after it was pulled from the water

A man walked away with minor injuries after he jumped off his boat when his SUV and trailer it was attached to rolled backwards down the boat launch and into the water.

Port Moody police were called to Rocky Point Park on Wednesday (May 15) around 6 p.m. and found a white electric SUV fully submerged in the water with a trailer and boat attached to it.

READ MORE: Yacht owners say they’re unfairly blamed for White Rock pier damage

Police said the man attempted to tow his boat from the water up the boat launch when the boat’s engine prop struck the ground. The man then got out of his vehicle and onto the boat to raise the engine when the vehicle and trailer-boat combination began to roll down the hill. The man then jumped from the boat and fell to the ground and was hit by the vehicle as it passed him.

The vehicle later caught fire after it was towed from the water, which police believe was caused by the SUV’s battery.

It took several hours for crew to put out the fire and the vehicle was taken away around midnight.

The cause of the incident is under investigation and alcohol is not believed to be a factor.

The boat launch has since reopened and there are no environmental issues reported as a result of the incident.

The man has been released from hospital.


joti.grewal@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

 

Previous story
Drugs, alcohol and lack of seatbelts top reasons for fatal car crashes: B.C. coroner
Next story
WorkSafe fines Golden Eagle farms $53,690

Just Posted

WorkSafe fines Golden Eagle farms $53,690

Farm vehicle was at risk of ‘brake failure:’ decision

Police release video in Austin Grewal fatal shooting in Surrey

IHIT is looking for two suspects in the April 26 shooting and hoping video will draw tips

Maple Ridge woman missing since May 9

Karen Gorrie described as Caucasian with long brown hair

Letters: ‘Dikes not a speedway for bikes’

Primary concern on Thornhill is water.

Hemp business seeks to expand in Pitt Meadows

Naturally Splendid wants more space for CBD extraction

VIDEO: Man nearly run over by his own SUV at B.C. boat launch

The electric vehicle caught on fire after it was pulled from the water

‘No appetite’ to ban abortions in Canada amid U.S. bills, expert says

Alabama ban could see abortions become a felony, with no exception for rape or incest

B.C. lifeguard nicknamed ‘Eddie Spaghetti’ facing multiple child sex offences

RCMP strongly believe there are additional victims

‘I want to learn’: Bullying forces Chilliwack teen to stay home for a month

Stacey Koehler says ongoing teasing and physical bullying has kept her from attending high school

Vancouver police look for suspects in robbery, assault of senior

Police say a 77-year-old man was robbed after two men followed him into a payday loan store

UPDATE: B.C.’s police watchdog investigating motorcycle crash in Hope

Incident is now being linked to early morning break and enter

Canada first country to approve injectable hydromorphone to treat opioid addiction

B.C. has had one of the only clinics in the country offering such a treatment to a small group of people

B.C. legislature clerk in spending scandal retires after wrongdoing found

Clerk Craig James and sergeant-at-arms Gary Lenz were suspended last November

Drugs, alcohol and lack of seatbelts top reasons for fatal car crashes: B.C. coroner

Nearly one-third of fatal car crash victims were not wearing seatbelts

Most Read