VIDEO: Man slides down roof of Vancouver skyscraper in latest ‘rooftopping’ stunt

Vancouver Police are aware of the video, calling it dangerous and possibly criminal

It’s a video that is sure to send chills down your spine, and it’s turning heads online.

But what it shows is incredibly dangerous.

An Instagram video showing a man sliding down the rooftop of a Vancouver skyscraper was posted to Reddit Thursday.

Black Press Media was unable to confirm when the video, titled “Moron Slides Down the Top of a Skyscraper in Downtown Vancouver,” was posted on Instagram, as the account was set to private as of 4 p.m. A Spotify profile linked to the account is that of a rapper who goes by Ondre Cares.

This kind of stunt, known as “rooftopping,” has become more popular in recent years on social media. This isn’t the first time videos and photos of people climbing or sitting atop high buildings in Vancouver have drawn attention online.

WATCH: Climber ‘catches the sunrise’ over city atop B.C. crane

In an emailed statement, a spokesperson with Vancouver police said they are aware of the video.

Const. Jason Doucette said these kinds of stunts are often criminal in nature, and can lead to charges, such as break-and-enter and mischief.

“Not only are the offenders putting themselves at risk, they are also potentially putting the public and first responders in danger,” he said.

“If one of these people slips and falls, a first responder has to put their safety at risk to rescue the rooftopper.”

Doucette urged anyone who is witnessing a criminal offence to contact their local police.

@ashwadhwani
ashley.wadhwani@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Video: Truck fire on Golden Ears Bridge
Next story
Video of B.C. fisherman tossing explosive at sea lions sparks controversy

Just Posted

Maple Ridge athletes part of record medal haul at Games

Jennifer Gilligan medalled with Team BC in hockey

Aboriginal students Ignite at Westview

Connecting with culture and community in Maple Ridge, Pitt Meadows.

Pitt Meadows firefighters honour their best

Night for recognition of long and exemplary service

Current location best for fire hall

Pitt Meadows fire hall will be rebuilt on multiple levels

Teacher who hugged student keeps teaching certificate

Duc-Hung Tran was working in Maple Ridge-Pitt Meadows school district at time

Video: Truck fire on Golden Ears Bridge

Video by passing motorist

B.C. offers to work with U.S. states on daylight saving time

Washington, Oregon, California considering ending time shift

Fraser Health taxied Surrey homeless patients to Chilliwack shelters, mayor says

Chilliwack Mayor Ken Popove calls the practice ‘unacceptable’ in a March 5 letter

90% of B.C. millennials don’t have a legal will: survey

A new report says 58 per cent of British Columbians do not have a will

Businesses should report on wages by gender, B.C. MLA says

Surrey South’s Stephanie Cadieux is proposing the Equal Pay Act ahead of International Women’s Day

B.C. hospitals fail to meet rights of mentally ill patients admitted involuntarily: report

Ombudsperson’s report says legal documents only completed in 28 per cent of cases

Video of B.C. fisherman tossing explosive at sea lions sparks controversy

A Facebook video from a group advocating for better control of marine life causes mixed emotions

12 medals for Maple Ridge trampoline team

Athlete qualifies for national championships in first competition of the year

High court won’t hear case about decision to euthanize B.C. bear cub

The cub was discovered in 2016 and taken to a rehabilitation centre

Most Read