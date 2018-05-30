VIDEO: Man Tasered during dramatic arrest Monday

Neighbours say 24-year-old was first peppersprayed while repeatedly resisting arrest in Chilliwack

The culmination of a dramatic arrest witnessed by Kipp Avenue neighbours on Monday night. (Submitted)

Some residents of Kipp Avenue were witness to a dramatic incident Monday night as a man repeatedly resisted arrest and was eventually Tasered.

The incident began at around 10:30 p.m. when the 24-year-old man apparently drove up to the house where he lives with his parents to be greeted by RCMP officers.

Warning: This video contains harsh language and may be disturbing to some viewers.

Police were there waiting for him on Kipp as he was the suspect in an alleged assault causing bodily harm from half an hour earlier in the 44000-block of Michael Drive in Sardis.

At the scene on Kipp, one witness heard what sounded like a man yelling for his parents. Soon after that, the witness said the man was pepper-sprayed. He then fled from the front of the house to backyard.

In dark video shot by a neighbour, someone is heard yelling “hey, get back!” after which a voice is heard yelling “help” over and over, apparently running.

A male voice is then heard in the back yard saying “you injured me.”

Soon after, another voice: “Stay on the ground or you’re going to get Tasered.”

Then there is a loud popping sound and a woman is heard screaming.

The man then allegedly still fled, this time into the house, and a woman is heard telling him to surrender.

“Come on Quinton please stop, let them come in” she says.

Not long after that a neighbour said the man was arrested and the final clip of video shows him on the front lawn, yelling at officers.

“Tough guy, eh,” the shirtless man in handcuffs yells while face down on the ground. “He’s a tough guy. Aggravating assault. He’s pushing aggression. He’s being a little pussy.”

He then appears to spit on one of the officers.

A supervisor RCMP SUV rolls up in the video and an officer puts a spit mask on the man before he is taken into custody.

The whole incident lasted about half an hour.

Charged with assault, assault causing bodily harm, assaulting a peace officer, and wilfully resisting or obstructing a peace officer is 24-year-old Quinton Thomas Martin.

Chilliwack RCMP spokesperson Cpl. Mike Rail said the assault causing bodily harm and the assault charge stem from the Michael Drive incident, while the others come from Kipp Avenue.

Charged also with wilfully resisting or obstructing a peace officer is 49-year-old Todd Michael Martin.

Quinton Martin was in court on Tuesday and released on his own recognizance on $1,000 bail. He is next due in court June 19.

