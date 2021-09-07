VIDEO: Man with axe chasing after another in Maple Ridge

The man holding was seen hitting the other individual with the axe during the course of their argument. (Special to The News)

Maple Ridge residents saw a strange, frightening sight Monday evening, when a man chased after another with an axe.

A man was spotted chasing another man with an axe in the vicinity of Lougheed Hwy. and 222 St. Maple Ridge local, Chelsea, who witnessed the incident and captured it on camera.

The video although has been taken from a distance, clearly shows the two individuals fighting and arguing.

According to the Ridge Meadows RCMP, the incident was not random and the fight was between two men who knew each other. Inspector Adam Gander of the RCMP told The News that there were also no significant injuries.

“Police responded to a report of two men fighting on Monday night in the 222000 block area of Lougheed Hwy. Upon police attendance it was determined the fight was consensual between two men known to each other. No significant injuries occurred and an axe was seized. Both parties were uncooperative with police and not interested in police assistance,” said Gander.

Several locals witnessed the incident unfold in the late hours of Monday evening.

