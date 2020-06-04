The 57-year-old dentist had to relearn how to walk, talk, and eat after battling the coronavirus, which he thinks he acquired after attending a dental conference in March. (Michael Chow/Special to The Maple Ridge News)

VIDEO: Pitt Meadows dentist gets grand welcome home after two-month COVID-19 battle

Michael Chow was given surprise send off by hospital staff and welcome home from neighbours

A 57-year-old Pitt Meadows dentist has a new lease on life after surviving a two-month battle with the novel coronavirus.

Dr. Michael Chow told The News that he’s lost 40 pounds, has swollen calves and ankles and calves, and damaged vocal cords – “but I’m really happy to be here.”

Chow attended the Pacific Dental Conference the weekend of March 6, which was declared a site of outbreak that resulted in 87 people who attended acquiring the COVID-19, provincial health officer Bonnie Henry reported June 4.

Others who attended weren’t as fortunate.

Vancouver dentist Dr. Denis Vincent died from suspected coronavirus complications just weeks after attending.

“Everyone thinks COVID-19 is like the flu, that seniors are the only ones in danger. It’s just not true.”

“I was fit and healthy,” he said, making mention of his once-active lifestyle.

“And the coronavirus still hit me hard.”

A few days after the event, in early March, Chow himself fell ill.

[Story continues below video]

When Chow’s condition significantly worsened, his younger brother who works as a doctor at Surrey Memorial, took him to the hospital.

On March 19, his family was given the opportunity to say a few last words over FaceTime to Chow before he was intubated.

“Doctors told them they couldn’t guarantee what was going to happen to me,” he explained. He needed to be put on a ventilator to get more oxygen delivered to his lungs.

Chow said that his next 19 days were spent in oblivion, heavily sedated, on a ventilator.

When he was finally well enough to be weaned off the machine, it took him a while to return to reality.

“I wasn’t able to recognize my brother, I wasn’t able to speak,” Chow said, as told by his brother.

From there, the survivor underwent a slow journey of relearning how to walk, talk, and eat.

“There’s still some stuff to sort out,” Chow said following a Thursday afternoon visit to LifeLabs for blood tests.

RELATED: March dental conference key to may of B.C.’s cases

Chow wiped happy tears from his eyes on May 15 when he was discharged from the Surrey Memorial Hospital COVID-19 unit.

Surrey Memorial Hospital staff and fellow patients surprised the survivor with a COVID-19 ward full of applause.

“I was happy to be alive and happy for everyone’s hard work that got me through everything. For every person I encountered: the physiotherapists, dietitians, doctors, speech language pathologists… all of them,” he told The News.

Chow rang the COVID-19 recovery bell and said “thank you everyone” to the staff, for helping him recover from the worst of the disease.

“They would see me try to exercise and cheer me on,” Chow said, recalling it took him a week to take more than just a few steps.

Now, Chow is recovering at home with his family in Port Coquitlam.

Neighbours even surprised him with a socially-distant “welcome” celebration, of signs and cheers, the moment he returned home.

READ MORE: Maple Ridge Hospital outbreaks declared over

The dentist now said he has to “focus on recovering” before he’s able to treat patients again at Meadows Family Dental.

Coronavirus

Pitt Meadows dentist Michael Chow shares his first embrace his wife Dana on May 15 after months fighting COVID-19 in hospital. (Special to The Maple Ridge News)

March dental conference key to many of B.C.’s COVID-19 cases

