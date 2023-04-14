VIDEO: Maple Ridge firefighters battle attic blaze

Maple Ridge firefighters had to cut through the roof of a house to get to a fire Friday afternoon. (Colleen Flanagan/The News) Firefighters had the fire extinguished by 6 p.m. on Friday afternoon. (Colleen Flanagan/The News) Firefighters had the fire extinguished by 6 p.m. on Friday afternoon. (Colleen Flanagan/The News) Maple Ridge firefighters had to cut through the roof of a house to get to a fire Friday afternoon. (Colleen Flanagan/The News) Hanna Sahin, 4, donned her firefighter costume and ran outside as soon as she saw the firefighters line her street Friday afternoon. (Colleen Flanagan/The News) Hanna Sahin, 4, donned her firefighter costume and ran outside as soon as she saw the firefighters line her street Friday afternoon. Here she watches crews battle a blaze in the attic of her neighbour’s house. (Colleen Flanagan/The News)

Residents of a single family home in Maple Ridge will be displaced for a couple of days after a fire in their attic Friday afternoon.

Maple Ridge firefighters raced to the house in the 21300 block of 126 Avenue at about 5:15 p.m. on April 14.

Crews arrived on scene to see smoke coming from the attic, said assistant fire chief Gary Porter.

“There were people trying to fight the fire from the exterior with garden hoses,” described Porter. He believed those to be the residents of the house.

They put a crew on the roof of the house along with a fire hose to attack the fire.

A portion of the gable end at the east side of the house had burned away and allowed firefighters good access to where the fire was located.

The crew had to cut holes in the roof to check to see if the fire had spread and at the same time another crew went inside the house and pulled the ceiling to hose the fire from underneath.

Firefighters had the fire under control and then out at about 6 p.m.. Firefighters then shifted to cleaning up water damage, salvage, and overhaul, said Porter.

Porter didn’t know how many people resided at the house but, he said, when he arrived on scene he was told everybody was out.

He noted that the residents might be displaced for a day or two.

“The first floor is still habitable pending some cleanup,” he said, from the water damage. “They should be back in there fairly quickly.”

“But, obviously the second storey is not habitable at the moment due to the fire and smoke damage and water damage.”

Porter said they are not 100 per cent sure what caused the fire, but he heard a report from the home owner that it is possibly due to a bathroom ventilation fan.

“Anything electrical in the house can cause a fire at some stage. It all depends on the circumstances of course,” he said.

