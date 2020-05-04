VIDEO: Maple Ridge mayor shares how park ambassadors keep community safe

Melissa and Lara, Maple Ridge park ambassadors, share tips on how to safely enjoy the outdoors while COVID-19 restrictions are in place. (City of Maple Ridge video screen shot)

Maple Ridge Mayor Mike Morden is back with another video for residents this time introducing the community’s park ambassadors.

“I just want to thank you all for doing your part to flatten the curve as we follow the orders from Dr. Henry, the provincial health officer,” Morden says. “She reminds us everyday to get out and stay active in order to stay health. Here is a message from our park ambassadors.”

The park ambassador program is a new initiative by the City to help keep residents safe during the ongoing pandemic. In the recently shared video park ambassadors Melissa and Lara share some tips and remind residents how to safely enjoy the outdoors.

“My job is to go out into the community and educate folks, to make sure proper signage and closure signs are up as well as sanitizing touch points to make sure that everybody is safe,” Melissa explains in the video.

READ MORE: Maple Ridge mayor updates residents about COVID-19 response

Although provincial parks remain closed municipal parks can still be enjoyed while maintaining physical distance, but all playgrounds, fields, courts and skate parks are closed.

“Park ambassadors are here to help, so if you see us out in the park give us a wave or ask questions from six feet away,” Lara says in the video.

For more information visit www.mapleridge.ca/COVID19.

@JotiGrewal_

joti.grewal@blackpress.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Coronavirusmaple ridge