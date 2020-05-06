Vancouver resident, 31-year-old Pan Khantidhara and Maple Ridge resident 28-year-old Mae Woods collaborated to create Howbsy.com. (Khantidhara’s photo contributed, Woods’ photo credited to Jose Palma)

VIDEO: Maple Ridge start-up shows wait times at businesses across Lower Mainland

Female entrepreneurs from Maple Ridge and Vancouver collaborate on new venture

A free website is helping people across the Fraser Valley avoid wait times at businesses during the COVID-19 crisis.

Maple Ridge resident Mae Woods, 28, and Vancouver resident Pan Khantidhara, 31, collaborated to create Howbsy.com.

“I’m very happy that a start-up is coming out of Maple Ridge,” Woods, the Maple Ridge Secondary grad beamed.

“We wish we did do it sooner from all the feedback. We get dozens of emails everyday and it’s absolutely amazing – a lot of them are requesting a store and a lot of them are saying thank you,” said Woods. “Me and Pan just built the platform but it’s really the community helping each other because its 100 per cent crowd sourced.”

READ MORE: Grocery store employees face COVID-19 risk to serve their communities

The idea for the website came after Khantidhara’s mom returned home frustrated from having to wait in long lines to enter businesses.

“She came home and she was really annoyed with how long the lines were and Pan, who is my co-founder is a software engineer, and she had the idea that maybe we can build a website to show the wait times,” Woods explained.

It took all of five days for Khantidhara to build the website and the pair officially launched it on April 24.

In its first week the website had 20,000 users, as of Monday it was up to 45,000.

READ MORE: Normally taken for granted, B.C. truckers now in the spotlight

“I live in Maple Ridge and it was very important to me to have all of the Fraser Valley,” Woods noted. “We have all of the cities in the Fraser Valley already added – all the way from Vancouver to Chilliwack and everything in between.”

So how does it work?

[story continues below post]

“Anyone in the community can update the time, it only takes 10 seconds. While you’re waiting in line the hope is that you update the time, so other people who are thinking of shopping will get an accurate depiction of how long it will be,” Woods explained. “As we continue to grow we’re getting more and more updates… meaning it is more and more accurate, which is amazing to see.”

The female entrepreneurs continue to add more cities and businesses to the website.

“This project also can help people stay outside of their house as little time as possible to avoid people in the quarantine period,” Woods added.

@JotiGrewal_
joti.grewal@blackpress.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Coronavirusmaple ridge

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

 

Previous story
Problem solving a pandemic: a B.C. man on working for Doctors Without Borders in Pakistan
Next story
Pitt Meadows property tax payment deadline moved to October 1

Just Posted

Pitt Meadows property tax payment deadline moved to October 1

Late tax payment will receive a 10 per cent penalty

Maple Ridge’s Legion House seniors facility put on the market

Vacancy issues among concerns regarding 19-unit building

VIDEO: Maple Ridge boy gets visit from fire department for second birthday

Members of the Maple Ridge Fire and Rescue did a drive-by with sirens blaring and lights flashing

VIDEO: Residents reminded to flush only ‘number one, number two and toilet paper’

Maple Ridge Mayor Mike Morden shares regular video messages during COVID-19

Maple Ridge dealership sets $10,000 giving goal for Friends in Need food bank this month

Seventh year of “Operation 100” will fight against hunger caused by the COVID-19 pandemic

British Columbians can double their ‘pandemic bubble’ mid-May, but no large gatherings

Physical distancing must remain for those outside the newly expanded bubbles

Helping The News continue its mission to provide trusted local news

New platform allows readers to make a one-time or ongoing donation to support local journalism

COVID-19: Some essential workers to get wage top-up

Provinces and territories will determine which workers will receive a wage top-up

VIDEO: Ryan Reynolds gives shout-out to his brother, a B.C. teacher, with Jimmy Fallon

It’s Teacher Appreciation Week and the Deadpool actor gave praise to his brother who works in Surrey

Vancouver Island teen singer looks back on ‘American Idol’ experience

Lauren Spencer-Smith reached Top 20, made lifelong friendships and improved her skills

Travel to ‘Group of Seven’ art sites using Google Street View, 100 years after first exhibit

Art group’s first formal exhibit was on May 7, 1920, in Toronto

Problem solving a pandemic: a B.C. man on working for Doctors Without Borders in Pakistan

The second of a two-part series on how COVID-19 is affecting Islam’s holy month

VIDEO: Maple Ridge start-up shows wait times at businesses across Lower Mainland

Female entrepreneurs from Maple Ridge and Vancouver collaborate on new venture

VIDEO: Donors line up as Value Village thrift stores begin to reopen

Company expected a surge in contributions as outlets end COVID-19 shutdowns

Most Read