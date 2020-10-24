VIDEO: Maple Ridge voters find process easy, safe

A steady number of voters streamed in and out of Eric Langton Elementary on Saturday afternoon

Voters travelled to Eric Langton Elementary on a clear, crisp, but windy fall day to cast their ballot. (Ronan O’Doherty - THE NEWS)

Other than the personal protective gear, the polling station at Eric Langton Elementary seemed much like polling stations of year’s past.

Voters streamed in and out with little difficulty, and most thought the process was quite painless.

Jordan Salama exercised the right to vote for the first time.

Her father Alex, said voting was actually easier this year than in years previous.

“It was a lot more organized,” he said.

“Before there were big line-ups and it was difficult to get in, but this year it was actually super fast.”

READ MORE: It’s Election Day in B.C.: Here’s what you need to know to vote

Joan Laidlaw emphasized she thought it was important to vote this time around.

“Sometimes you think somebody’s’s lagging or way ahead, and your vote isn’t that particular, but to me, every vote counts.”

Andrew Watson, communications director for Elections BC, told Black Press Media that “safe voting has been the focus” during this snap election.

“Voters can feel confident in the process we’ve put in place,” he said, noting that staff have all been given personal protective equipment to wear, hand sanitizing stations are set up for voters and everyone is encouraged to wear a mask while casting their ballot – though it’s not mandatory.

He added that while turnout was steady through the morning, the “record turnout” for advanced voting and vote-by-mail meant that fewer people were voting on Election Day. No long lines or other issues were reported at polling stations through the morning.

“Please get out and vote,” Watson said, noting that anyone who requires assistance with finding their polling station or any other step in the voting process can contact Elections BC directly at 1-800-661-8683.

with files from Black Press’ Devon Bidal



ronan.p.odoherty@blackpress.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

BC politicsBC Votes 2020maple ridge