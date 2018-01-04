VIDEO: Midnight fire guts Coquitlam home

RCMP say the fire does not look suspicious

Fire crews are investigating a blaze that gutted a Coquitlam home just after midnight on Thursday.

According to Coquitlam deputy fire Chief Rod Gill, 2o firefighters spent nearly five hours fighting the blaze at a two-storey wood frame home in the 600 block of Grayson Avenue.

“The fire was going quite well before we got there,” Gill said, noting that it took fire fighters significant time before they could safely enter the house.

“A third of the roof had collapsed into the structure.”

Gill said that that a few people were home when the fire broke out but that there were no injuries.

“Looks like it started by the carport,” he said.

Coquitlam RCMP Cpl. Michael McLaughlin said that although police responded to the blaze, they do not believe it was suspicious in nature

Fire crews remain on scene.

@katslepian

katya.slepian@bpdigital.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Daughter’s Christmas present recovered from stolen car in Maple Ridge
Next story
UPDATE: Fog advisory lifted but freezing rain hits Sea-to-Sky

Just Posted

Daughter’s Christmas present recovered from stolen car in Maple Ridge

Electric cello was addressed to a recipient in Mission.

Maple Ridge’s mountain road remains closed

Some want the Golden Ears Provincial Park to stay open year round

Ridge RCMP arrest two, recover stolen truck

Both suspects located in vehicle near St. Anne Avenue in downtown Maple Ridge.

Staff changes at Maple Ridge city hall

Director of recreation retiring

Today’s the day for random acts of kindness for late Maple Ridge man

Today would have been his 20th birthday.

VIDEO: Win Your Wish contest winners announced

More than 26,000 receipts were entered into the contest to win one of five prize packages

Stealth still seeking first victory

New England wins game of runs over Vancouver in National Lacrosse League action

VIDEO: Midnight fire guts Coquitlam home

RCMP say the fire does not look suspicious

Royal Columbian Hospital’s new heliport now running

Helipad part of $1.36 billion redevelopment project to increase capacity at B.C.’s oldest hospital

UPDATE: One person dead after highway crash in Mission

An accident between a car and a semi-truck proved fatal Wednesday night

Fiscal relationship with FN gets reset with help of B.C. chief

Feds and First Nations could be about to transform the way they do business

Niagara Falls a frozen winter wonderland

Record cold temperatures have turned the natural attraction into a winter wonderland, drawing more visitors this winter than usual

5 to start your day

A Coquitlam car crash, possible shooting in Cloverdale and more

Hockey royalty pays tribute to legendary Leaf Johnny Bower

A celebration of life ceremony for Canadian hockey legend Johnny Bower was held at the Air Canada Centre in Toronto on Wednesday

Most Read