A motorcyclist was airlifted to Royal Columbian Hospital by helicopter after colliding with a pickup truck in Maple Ridge on Saturday, June 13, 2020 at 2 p.m. near the intersection of 256 Street and Dewdney Trunk Road. (Shane MacKichan/special to Maple Ridge News)

VIDEO: Motorcyclist airlifted to hospital after Maple Ridge crash

Collided with pickup truck

A motorcycle rider was airlifted to hospital after colliding with a pickup truck in Maple Ridge on Saturday afternoon, June 13.

Around 2 p.m. the eastbound motorcycle and a pickup truck collided near the intersection of 256 Street and Dewdney Trunk Road.

One eyewitness said it appeared the truck was turning left when the crash took place.

Ridge Meadows RCMP, paramedics and fire rescue were called to the scene.

A helicopter transported the injured man to Royal Columbian Hospital for treatment of what RCMP reported were non-life-threatening injuries.

More details are expected on Monday.


dan.ferguson@langleyadvancetimes.com
