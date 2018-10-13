The driver of this motorcycle died of his injuries overnight in hospital after a crash with a pick-up truck Friday at around 4:30 p.m. Shane MacKichan/Submitted photo

VIDEO: Motorcyclist dies of injuries after crash in Abbotsford

A 37-year-old man died in hospital overnight after a crash with a pickup truck Friday evening

A 37-year-old motorcycle driver has died of his injuries after a crash with a pickup truck at Sumas Way and Marshall Road Friday afternoon.

Abbotsford emergency crews responded to a collision involving a motorcycle and pickup truck at the intersection of Sumas Way and Marshall Road last night at 4:35 pm.

Both the motorcycle and pickup truck were travelling southbound on Sumas Way and turning eastbound onto Marshall Road. While in the intersection, a collision occurred.

RELATED: Crash in Abbotsford between motorcycle and pickup truck

The rider, a 37 year-old man, was severely injured and transported to hospital where he succumbed to his injuries overnight. The 42-year-old driver of the pickup truck did not suffer any injuries and remained on scene after the collision.

Investigation into the crash had the roads partially closed to traffic for about five hours, with police opening the roads again at nearly 10 p.m.

“We offer our condolences to the family and friends of the deceased man,” Abbotsford Police Department said in a news release.

APD Major Crime Detectives and Collision Reconstruction Officers continue to investigate this crash. All contributing factors related to this collision are being considered at this time.

Anyone who witnessed this tragic collision is asked to please contact the Abbotsford Police Department at 604-859-5225 or text us at 222973 (abbypd).

