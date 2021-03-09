VIDEO: Multi-vehicle crash closed Highway 1 in Langley Monday night

Emergency crews were called to a multi-vehicle crash eastbound on the Trans-Canada Highway, just east of 264th Street in Langley, around 8:30 p.m. on Monday, March 8, 2021. (Curtis Kreklau/Special to Langley Advance Times) Emergency crews were called to a multi-vehicle crash eastbound on the Trans-Canada Highway, just east of 264th Street in Langley, around 8:30 p.m. on Monday, March 8, 2021. (Curtis Kreklau/Special to Langley Advance Times) Emergency crews were called to a multi-vehicle crash eastbound on the Trans-Canada Highway, just east of 264th Street in Langley, around 8:30 p.m. on Monday, March 8, 2021. (Curtis Kreklau/Special to Langley Advance Times) Emergency crews were called to a multi-vehicle crash eastbound on the Trans-Canada Highway, just east of 264th Street in Langley, around 8:30 p.m. on Monday, March 8, 2021. (Curtis Kreklau/Special to Langley Advance Times) Emergency crews were called to a multi-vehicle crash eastbound on the Trans-Canada Highway, just east of 264th Street in Langley, around 8:30 p.m. on Monday, March 8, 2021. (Curtis Kreklau/Special to Langley Advance Times)

Emergency crews responded to a multi-vehicle crash Monday evening eastbound on the Trans-Canada Highway in Langley that shutdown the highway into Abbotsford.

Abbotsford and Township of Langley first responders were called to a three-vehicle collision eastbound on Highway 1, east of 264th Street around 8:30 p.m.

“It appears one vehicle rear-ended two others at high speed and ended up on its side in the ditch,” explained a witness on scene.

“Firefighters used the jaws of life to rescue the victim from the rolled-over vehicle.”

One person was transported by air ambulance to hospital.

The area was cleared, and the highway re-opened around 11 p.m.

CLEAR – #BCHwy1 Was previously closed between 264th & Bradner Rd due to vehicle incident, now clear. Expect delays. #LangleyBC #Aldergrove #Abbotsford — DriveBC (@DriveBC) March 9, 2021

