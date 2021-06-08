VIDEO: Multi-vehicle Maple Ridge crash sends vehicle, driver down 75-embankment

At least one driver was airlifted to hospital, Lougheed Highway shut down after crash in Ruskin

Lougheed Highway was shut down for several hours as police investigated a serious three-car crash in the Ruskin neighbourhood of Maple Ridge on Monday, June 7, 2021 a little before midnight. (Shane MacKichan/Special to The News)

A multi-vehicle crash on the Lougheed Highway in east Maple Ridge Monday night has sent at least one man to hospital by air ambulance.

A three-vehicle collision was reported in the 28000-block of Lougheed at about 11:30 p.m. on Monday night, that sent one vehicle down a 75-foot embankment. It came to rest near the train tracks that runs between the highway and Fraser River.

The driver of that vehicle was reported trapped, and firefighters had to cut off part of the vehicle roof to free him, a witness on scene reported.

After being extricated and stabilized, a rope rescue was required to get him back up to the road, where paramedics were waiting.

He was reportedly airlifted to Royal Columbian Hospital with serious injuries.

There’s no word yet if anyone else was injured in the crash.

But Lougheed Highway is/was closed between 280th to 287th Street, while police investigate.

• More as it comes available

