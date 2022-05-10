A man was caught on video running naked through a Surrey Walmart on May 7, 2022. (Screenshot: Facebook)

A man was caught on video running naked through a Surrey Walmart on May 7, 2022. (Screenshot: Facebook)

VIDEO: Naked man runs through Surrey Walmart

Surrey RCMP say the man had left the area by the time police arrived

Surrey RCMP say officers were called to a Surrey Walmart Saturday for a “report that a naked male was causing a disturbance inside.”

A video circulating on social media shows a naked man running with a shopping cart through the produce section of Walmart while other shoppers look on or move out of the way.

Cpl. Vanessa Munn told Black Press Media that officers received the call from a store employee on Saturday (May 7) around 8 p.m. It happened at the Walmart near 88 Avenue and 124 Street.

Munn said that by the time officers arrived, they were told by store security that the man had already left the area.

If anyone has any information about the incident, Munn said, they are welcome to call Surrey RCMP at 604-599-7776 and provide more information.


lauren.collins@surreynowleader.com
Like us on Facebook Follow us on Instagram and follow Lauren on Twitter

surrey rcmpWalmart

Previous story
Free drop-in at Maple Ridge Leisure Centre on May 10
Next story
B.C.-led astronomy team discovers traces of the universe’s first stars

Just Posted

There is free admission to Maple Ridge Leisure Centre today. (The News files)
Free drop-in at Maple Ridge Leisure Centre on May 10

Ukrainian refugees Sebastian Tirtirau has helped who crossed into Romania. (Special to The News)
VIDEO: Romanian man who worked at Maple Ridge travel agency, now helping Ukrainian refugees at border

Artist’s drawing of the proposed Pitt Meadows RCMP building by KMBR Architects. (Special to The News)
Pitt Meadows council looks at plans for $21.7 million police building

Dr. Alex Meyer practices at Pure Care Clinic in Maple Ridge. He joined the community last year from England. (Special to The News)
Family doctors in Maple Ridge and Pitt Meadows accepting new patients