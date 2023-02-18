VIDEO: NHL players come out in support of Maple Ridge arena in Kraft Hockeyville contest

Brendan Morrison played hockey in Maple Ridge and Pitt Meadows until he joined the Penticton Panthers at 17 years old. (The News file)

Two NHL players have now come out in support of Maple Ridge’s Planet Ice arena in the annual Kraft Hockeyville contest.

Two-time Stanley Cup champion Andrew Ladd, who was born and raised in Maple Ridge, recently made a video explaining why he thinks Planet Ice deserves to win the grand prize of $250,000 and a pre-season NHL game.

“I grew up right down the road from Planet Ice Maple Ridge,” explained Ladd.

“When I think about the memories I have growing up playing hockey in Maple Ridge, all the friends that I made, all the volunteer coaches that had an impact on my journey as I made my way towards playing in the NHL, there’s so many great memories there.”

“I think it’s been a long time, I’m getting old, so there’s an opportunity here to freshen the place up, make the dressing rooms a lot nicer, the bathrooms, and the whole facility. We want to really make this a place that people want to come to and a place that feels inviting to everybody.”

Retired NHLer and former Vancouver Canucks player, Brendan Morrison, also spoke out about why he supports Planet Ice Maple Ridge in this contest.

“We need your support to get behind Planet Ice in Maple Ridge so we have a chance at winning this contest,” said Morrison.

“When I think back to my time as a minor hockey player in Ridge Meadows, I spent a lot of time there from the age of five to the age of 16, and I have nothing but fond fond memories of playing the game of hockey.”

“The amount of unselfish volunteers in that community that allow us kids to go out on the ice and play the game we love. Sacrificing their own time so we can get out there and learn life lessons.”

Ladd and Morrison’s testimonials are two of more than 450 entries that have been submitted in support of Planet Ice in this year’s Kraft Hockeyville contests.

Community entries can be made by the Feb. 19 deadline by visiting https://hockeyville.kraftcanada.ca/.