UPDATE: Witnesses tell police speed a possible factor in Maple Ridge rollover crash

Witnesses tell RCMP that speed may have been a contributing factor that lead to a single-vehicle rollover crash Tuesday evening sent one man to hospital in serious condition.

Ridge Meadows RCMP confirmed receiving multiple 911 calls regarding a Blue Chevrolet S10 truck travelling westbound in the 264000 block of Lougheed Highway.

“Reports indicated that the car was being operated in an unsafe manner and subsequently the driver had lost control and the vehicle had rolled over,” said Cst. Julie Klaussner, media relations officer with Ridge Meadows RCMP.

“Witnesses at the scene reported a child seat was ejected from the car however police determined no child was involved in the collision.”

Officers confirm the man was the lone occupant.

Witnesses also told police speed may have been a factor in the collision that caused the vehicle to rollover onto its roof, trapping the individual inside.

Maple Ridge firefighters extricated the individual from the vehicle, where they were then treated by paramedics before being airlifted to Royal Columbian Hospital.

“Multiple citizens responded and provided aid before [Emergency Health Services] arrived,” said Klaussner. “We wish to thank them as it is highly likely their heroic actions contributed to this man’s survival at the scene.”

Westbound Lougheed Highway was closed in the area while Ridge Meadows RCMP and the Integrated Collision Analysis and Reconstruction Service investigated the scene.

Police will consider all variables in their investigation, including weather, road conditions, distracted driving and impairment, Klaussner said.

To assist in the investigation RCMP are asking members of the public who may have witnessed the collision or have dash cam footage, and have not already spoken with police, to call 604-463-6251, and refer to file number 21-17915.

