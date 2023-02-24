One person has died following a crash on South Parallel Road on Friday (Feb. 24) afternoon. (Shane MacKichan photo)

VIDEO: One person dead after car collides with parked commercial vehicle in Abbotsford

48-year-old driver dies following crash, Abbotsford Police Department continue investigation

One person is dead after a collision in the 35400 block of South Parallel Road on Friday (Feb. 24) afternoon.

A vehicle had left the roadway and collided with a parked commercial trailer. First responders responded and provided medical care, but the 48-year-old driver did not survive the crash.

Highway 1 was temporarily closed between Whatcom Road and Sumas Way while an air ambulance was on scene, but it has since reopened.

Abbotsford Police Department officers are in the early stages of this investigation and are being assisted by the Integrated Collision Analysis Reconstruction Service (ICARS).

Investigators are seeking witnesses and dashcam footage from those who may have been driving eastbound along Highway 1 from Sumas Way to Whatcom Road between 2:15 p.mm and 2:30. Those with information are asked to call the APD at 604-859-5225.

RELATED: UPDATE: Driver critically injured in one-car crash in Abbotsford

abbotsfordBreaking Newscar crash

Breaking News You Need To Know

Sign up for a free account today and start receiving our exclusive newsletters.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Assault charge laid in ‘media swarming’ one year ago at South Surrey border crossing

Just Posted

Tickets are on sale for a fireworks fundraiser for Pitt Meadows Day. (The News files)
Fireworks fundraiser for 82nd annual Pitt Meadows Day celebration

Candace McDole signed a scholarship agreement in 2017 to attend Edinboro University in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, flanked by Samuel Robertson Technical athletic director Lesley McPherson and principal Dennis Dickson. (The News files)
Maple Ridge lacrosse player receives American accolades

Arts and crafts was one of the many activities for Family Day in Pitt Meadows. (City of Pitt Meadows/Special to The News)
Hundreds attend Family Day events in Pitt Meadows

Pitt Meadows Public Library is looking for artists for their second annual Tiny Art Show. (The News files)
Pitt Meadows Tiny Art Show in need of artists