VIDEO: One person dead in single vehicle crash Thursday night in Maple Ridge

A single vehicle crash in Maple Ridge Thursday night killed one individual and left the second individual seriously injured.

On Nov. 25, at around 9:15 p.m. reports of a single vehicle crash were received. The crash took place at 280th St. and 104th Ave., wherein the car went off the road and down an embankment bursting into flames.

According to a witness, there were two occupants in the vehicle, of which, one escaped and was transported with serious injuries, while the second individual died at the scene.

The witness also said that at the time of the crash, it was dark and rainy.