VIDEO: Homicide investigaors probe fatal Langley shooting (update)

Incident in townhouse complex Friday night; vehicle fire may be connected

One man was fatally wounded in a Friday night shooting in Langley Township.

Just after 9 p.m., Langley RCMP received calls of shots fired in the 8200 block of 204B St in a newly developed area of Willoughby.

They arrived to find an injured male in a townhouse complex with two gunshot wounds to the chest .

Firefighters and paramedics performed CPR on the victim as they were loaded into the ambulance.

The regional Integrated Homicide Investigation Team (IHIT) has taken over the investigation.

IHIT has confirmed one person is dead and has promised to release more details later today.

About the same time, firefighters received calls for a nearby vehicle fire at 206A St. and 84B Ave nearby.

They located a fully involved Nissan Z sedan.

It appears to have been a case of a suspect vehicle being burned after the crime in order to destroy evidence and switch to a different getaway vehicle.

READ MORE: Police believe Dec. 7 shooting of 21-year-old from Abbotsford was targeted

The Friday shooting was in the same general area as the Dec. 7 shooting that claimed the life of a 21-year-old man from Abbotsford.

Dai Duong Duong was found in the Ashbury + Oak complex in the 8100-block of 204 Street.

The Integrated Homicide Investigation Team said the shooting was believed to be targeted .

The victim was known to police and believed to be involved in gang activity, according to IHIT spokesperson Cpl. Frank Jang.

– with files from Curtis Kreklau, South Fraser News Services

 

Emergency responders load a wounded man into an ambulance in Langley. RCMP received calls of shots fired in the 8200 block of 204B St Friday night. Curtis Kreklau, South Fraser News Services

Emergency responders load a wounded man into an ambulance in Langley. RCMP received calls of shots fired in the 8200 block of 204B St Friday night. Curtis Kreklau, South Fraser News Services

Two seriously injured in Langley motor vehicle crash

