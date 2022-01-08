Calgary cookbook author Julie Van Rosendaal is offering hundreds of children a sweet reprieve from lockdown restlessness with an online class teaching them how to whip up homemade treats. Hundreds of children have signed on to learn new recipes over Zoom. (Canadian Press)

Calgary cookbook author Julie Van Rosendaal is offering hundreds of children a sweet reprieve from lockdown restlessness with an online class teaching them how to whip up homemade treats. Hundreds of children have signed on to learn new recipes over Zoom. (Canadian Press)

VIDEO: Online cooking camp a treat for kids in lockdown

Parents say the camp is a great activity for their children

Calgary cookbook author Julie Van Rosendaal is offering hundreds of children a sweet reprieve from lockdown restlessness with an online class teaching them how to whip up homemade treats. Hundreds of children have signed on to learn new recipes over Zoom.

Previous story
Unifor demands further delay on tighter green rules for container trucks

Just Posted

SD42 preparing for a functional school closure due to staffing issues. (The News files)
Maple Ridge Pitt Meadows school district preparing for possibility of functional school closures

Kingfishers Waterfront Bar and Grill in Maple Ridge has closed its doors temporarily. ( Greg Herman/Special to The News)
COVID restrictions temporarily closes popular Maple Ridge restaurant

Klassen built a snow fort and put up Christmas lights to make the snow day special for his daughters. (Tim Klassen/Special to The News)
Maple Ridge man builds snow forts for his daughters

Bobcats photographed in a Maple Ridge yard. (Facebook/Special to The News)
Bobcats caught on camera, and on a fence, in a Maple Ridge yard