VIDEO: Overnight fire guts East Vancouver warehouse

At its peak, the blaze saw 60 firefighters on scene

A large overnight fire has left a Vancouver print shop destroyed.

At its peak, the three-alarm fire at a warehouse in the 1400 block of Pender Street saw 60 firefighters battle the blaze, which was reported just before 10 p.m. Wednesday.

When crews arrived, witnesses said the one-story building, which houses Metropolitan Fine Printers, had smoke billowing out of it, with a well-advanced fire inside.

The cause of the flames is still under investigation.

@ashwadhwani
ashley.wadhwani@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
UPDATED: Man who died after possible attack near Vancouver casino is identified
Next story
Former child watchdog to head UBC centre on residential schools

Just Posted

Fraser Valley zone gets two more officers to help wildlife

Based in Maple Ridge as of next fall

Maple Ridge teachers union president moving up

Serra gets promotion in BCTF

Parent advisory council chair Dumore will run for school board trustee

Murray the only incumbent running in Maple Ridge-Pitt Meadows

Surrey family enjoys the simple life, in rural Maple Ridge

Learning curve though on Whonnock hobby farm

Metro Vancouver board backtracks on pay raise, retirement hike

Despite previous vote in favour, members now oppose bylaw to retroactively raise pensions

Louis Arthur Charles: Britain’s new prince

The son of the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge has been named

For South Okanagan winemakers, success was destined

Immigrants, farmers, and the Indigenous communities find their calling in Oliver and Osoyoos

UPDATED: Man who died after possible attack near Vancouver casino is identified

Christopher Thomas Schiller, 37, was rushed to hospital from the Parq casino but died in surgery

Marijuana impairment testing remains hazy: B.C.

Provinces, including B.C., are working through the kinks around marijuana legalization

Homes for the homeless pop up at site of Vancouver tent city

Sugar Mountain tent city was shut down by the city over health and safety concerns in December

Selected oilsands projects may avoid new environmental assessment rules

In situ production is one of the two ways of extracting bitumen from the oilsands in Alberta

U.S., Japanese-based firms named as prime contractor for B.C. LNG plant

In March, B.C.’s government offered new conditions, tax incentives for liquefied natural gas projects

Trump threatens countries who don’t back US World Cup bid

The B.C. NDP said they wouldn’t support the bid earlier this year

B.C. millennials more likely to donate time than cash: poll

They are also more likely to volunteer so they can meet new people, rather than just help the cause

Most Read