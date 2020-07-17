Members of the Lekhi family in Summerland held signs of gratitude on July 16. The family home had been spray painted with racist graffiti earlier in the week. A parade on July 16 was held as a show of support for the Indo-Canadian family. (John Arendt - Summerland Review)

VIDEO: Parade held to show support for Okanagan family targeted by racism

Hundreds of Summerland residents drove past the Lekhi family home on the evening of July 16

Hundreds of Summerland residents paraded past the Lekhi home on Hespeler Road on Thursday evening in a show of support for the Indo-Canadian family.

Earlier this week, the family’s home had been vandalized and racist graffiti, including swastikas, had been spray painted on the walls.

The incident left many shocked and saddened.

READ ALSO: Racist act sparks Summerland family to raise funds for unity display

READ ALSO: Windows broken, racist graffiti left on Summerland home

Those who participated in the parade on Thursday evening waved large Canadian flags and showed signs reading, “You are loved,” “We are all family,” “Hate has no home in Summerland” and other slogans.

In response, members of the Lekhi family waved signs of their own, reading “Unity” and “We love Summerland.”

Abhishek Lekhi, son of the family whose home was vandalized, estimated 150 to 200 vehicles in the lengthy parade.

Some of the participants were as old as 103 and others were as young as a few months old.

“Different colours, different genders, different religions. Everybody. Everybody was here,” he said.

The Lekhi family has lived in Summerland since 1987 and has lived in their home on Hespeler Road since 1990. “This is our home. This is our community. It doesn’t matter what anybody says, what anybody does. They can’t take away Summerland from us,” Lekhi said.

READ ALSO: Summerland mayor asks for community conversation following racist vandalism

To report a typo, email:
news@summerlandreview.com.


news@summerlandreview.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Hate crimesParaderacism

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Prisoner serving life sentence dies at Abbotsford’s Pacific Institution

Just Posted

Cyclist struck along major rural Maple Ridge thoroughfare

VIDEO: Air ambulance deployed to Webster’s Corners neighbourhood, then called off

Best spots to cool off in Maple Ridge-Pitt Meadows

The two cities have no shortage of wonderful places to escape from the heat

Racist graffiti discovered in Maple Ridge park

Graffiti was discovered in Memorial Peace Park on Sunday

Maple Ridge woman wants B.C. Parks reservation system changed

Wants a fair public consultation process

Maple Ridge restaurateur starts petition asking feds to change rent assistance program

Want CECRA to include business owners leasing from government landlords

VIDEO: B.C. man facing possible charges after confronting tow truck driver with hammer

Police have recommended a number of assault-related charges

VIDEO: Parade held to show support for Okanagan family targeted by racism

Hundreds of Summerland residents drove past the Lekhi family home on the evening of July 16

Abbotsford Police seek suspect in stabbing incident

30-year-old Matthew Roy now faces three charges after July 13 incident

Prisoner serving life sentence dies at Abbotsford’s Pacific Institution

David Brault has been imprisoned since 1969 for his part in the killing of two men in Ottawa

Alberta worker at B.C.’s Site C dam tests positive for COVID-19

The worker has been self-isolating since July 13

One injured in targeted shooting in North Delta

Delta police are investigating a drive-by shooting that occurred around 12:20 a.m. on July 17

BCHL teams can start training in September for first league games in December

B.C. Hockey League announces Dec. 1 start date for 2020-21 season

Delay in murder case was excessive under timely justice rules: Supreme Court

The ruling today is the high court’s latest pronouncement on the pressing issue of timely justice

Bail hearing postponed two weeks for accused in Rideau Hall gate crashing

Justice of the Peace Andrew Seymour granted the adjournment

Most Read